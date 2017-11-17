Emmanuel Eboue joins Arsenal fans in Japan

Emmanuel Eboue delighted Arsenal fans in Japan after honouring their invitation to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Gunners’ Japanese Supporters’ Club in Tokyo.

The 34-year-old free agent played seven seasons at Arsenal under Arsene Wenger and was part of a record-breaking back five which kept ten clean-sheets on their way to the 2006 Champions League final.

Eboue was joined on the trip by various Japanese media outlets and took part in several excursions including dressing up as a traditional samurai soldier and learning how to train as a ninja.





Former Ivory Coast international Eboue attended a party to celebrate the Supporters’ Club 15th anniversary where he took part in a meet and greet with a number of fans.

Pleasure to sit down with a great guy today. Full Emmanuel Eboue interview coming soon on @Goal, @DAZN_JPN and @OmnisportNews. https://t.co/IuWKmVfHD6 — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) November 10, 2017

Goal will be publishing an exclusive interview and video content of Eboue’s trip in the coming weeks featuring the aforementioned ninjas, Japanese football and sightseeing across the enthralling city of Tokyo.