Emre Can leaving would be ‘not too cool’ but Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are well-positioned to replace him

​In just 50 days’ time, Emre Can will be able to map out his departure from Liverpool by negotiating pre-contract agreements with other clubs before leaving Anfield on a free transfer in the summer. Given that the initial talks over extending his stay on Merseyside started almost a year-and-a-half ago, it is fair to say that this was never supposed to happen.

It looks increasingly likely that Can will not renew his current Liverpool contract, one that expires at the end of June. The impasse in negotiations is understood to stem from the club’s reluctance to include a release clause in any new deal and - as previously discussed - it is symptomatic of wider ongoing power struggles within the current transfer market.

At least two top European clubs are courting the midfielder. Juventus' interest is long-standing and chief executive Giuseppe Marotta happily admitted as much in October when he revealed the club had failed with a summer bid.

Borussia Dortmund are comparatively late to the party but already enjoy close connections with Can’s representatives. Last year, Liverpool hoped their own dealings with agent Reza Fazeli would help to snare his client Mahmoud Dahoud from Borussia Monchengladbach, only for Dortmund to swoop in and sign him themselves.

Jürgen Klopp, meanwhile, most recently said he has “no problem” with the uncertainty created by Can’s situation so long as the player’s performances are not affected, though a more candid answer came from the Liverpool manager in August when he described the situation as “not too cool”.

You can see why Klopp is concerned. He looks set to lose a 23-year-old midfielder who still has room to develop, one who has in glimpses - like in the second leg of the Europa League semi-final against Villarreal last year - suggested he could well lead Liverpool one day. Instead, after four years of development, a player who could fetch between £30-40m in the current market will leave for nothing.