Emre Can says Liverpool could not have played any better in Arsenal thrashing

Emre Can believes that Liverpool played at the very top of their game in the 4-0 humiliation of Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday.

Jürgen Klopp’s side showed no mercy to their disorganised and dispirited visitors, with goals from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge consigning Arsenal to consecutive Premier League defeats.

Liverpool were dominant from the first whistle to the last and speaking after the rout, Can hailed his team-mates for producing such a dominant performance.

“It was a big, big performance today. A big compliment to the team. I think everyone did great and I think you can't play much better than today,” he said.

“You don't have to forget we were playing against Arsenal. When was the last time that Liverpool won against Arsenal 4-0? The performance was just great.”

After a midweek Champions League brace against Hoffenheim, Can himself impressed once again in a marauding midfield role.

The Germany international has been handed more creative license by Klopp this season and Can is happy to be offering more to his team in the final third this season.

“He [Klopp] expects that from us midfield players and I tried to do it,” Can said. “Of course I can't do it every time but I tried to do it more often than last year. It's worked good so far.

“I think you could see on Wednesday we played a high tempo and today again. You could see that we worked very well in pre-season from the two games. Everybody feels good, everybody feels in good shape and that's very important.”