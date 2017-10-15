Emre Can sees Liverpool a 'small step' from being back on track

The Reds have struggled to collect victories of late, seeing them slip out of the Premier League title picture, but a reversal in fortune is expected

Emre Can is confident that Liverpool’s fortunes are about to change, with a “small step” all that is required amid a struggle to collect wins.

The Reds find themselves in the middle of a frustrating run at present, with only one win taken from their last eight games in all competitions.

A 0-0 stalemate with Manchester United in their latest outing saw Jurgen Klopp’s side fail to rediscover their spark, with the Merseyside outfit now sat eighth in the Premier League – nine points adrift of leaders Manchester City.

Germany international Can concedes that luck has not been on Liverpool’s side, with more than a point deserved against the Red Devils, but the 23-year-old still sees positives and remains upbeat.

He told SFR Sport in the wake of a drab draw with United: "We have to win that game because we dominated for 90 minutes. I think we had good chances and United had one shot on target with [Romelu] Lukaku.

"It's the same story like before the international break but we have to go again on Tuesday because I think it's just a small, small step and then we will come in the right direction again.

"It's too early [to make judgements], nothing is over yet and we have to believe in ourselves. We have to win the next game."

Liverpool will return to action in Champions League competition, with a trip to Maribor awaiting them in midweek.

A positive result is required in that contest having been held by Sevilla and Spartak Moscow in their opening group stage fixtures.

Klopp’s side then face a testing trip to Wembley to face Tottenham in their next Premier League outing, with things not about to get any easier for the Reds.