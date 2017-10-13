Emre Can urges Liverpool players to go in hard on Man Utd

Emre Can has urged Liverpool's players to go in "hard" on their Manchester United counterparts when the two rivals meet on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's side have not won since September 23, when they defeated Leicester City 3-2, and sit seventh in the Premier League table.

Jose Mourinho's men, meanwhile, have yet to lose in the top-flight this season and are level on points at the top of the table with Manchester City.

Can, subsequently, has called for the Reds to be tough in the tackle as they aim to put a dent in United's title bid.

“It’s for Liverpool the city, the fans and for us,” the Germany midfielder, who opened his account at international level last Sunday, told Liverpool's official club website.

“It will be a very, very tough game because Manchester United have done very well this season so far. But we know we are strong too and we are really looking forward to the game.

“We have to be hard in the tackles, we have to try to dominate the game and score the goals when we create chances. We will see what happens.

“It’s always special to play at Anfield and now against Manchester United after a few weeks of not playing at Anfield. We are really excited and looking forward to the game and to play at Anfield again.”