Encarnacion back in Indians line-up after ankle injury

Edwin Encarnacion is back in the Cleveland Indians' starting line-up for the deciding game of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.

Encarnacion exited game two with an ankle injury at second base and was 0 for three in the ALDS before getting hurt.

He hit .238 with a home run and four RBIs against the Yankees this season.

Corey Kluber will start for the Indians in game five, while CC Sabathia will be on the bump for the Yankees.