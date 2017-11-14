England hold firm to shut out World Cup favourites Brazil at Wembley

It was not the liveliest of encounters, but England can take heart from a goalless draw against Brazil.

England followed up their stalemate against Germany with another impressive clean sheet as they held five-time world champions Brazil to a 0-0 draw at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate's injury-hit squad showed their dedication to defending with a stoic display on home soil, leading to the first scoreless encounter between the nations in 40 years.

The always busy Neymar did his best to light up an otherwise dim spectacle but, despite dominating for long periods, Brazil struggled to cut open an England team that saw Joe Gomez impress as a centre-back in the new 3-5-2 system.

Southgate handed a debut to Gomez's Liverpool team-mate Dominic Solanke off the bench in the second half, but a team minus Harry Kane barely threatened to cause an upset in the capital.

England had given cause for optimism with their performance against Germany, and Southgate once again stuck with the three centre-back policy he had tested out last Friday.

Gomez was handed a first start and Ruben Loftus-Cheek kept his place in the team, albeit his involvement was ended after only 35 minutes by a back injury.

Brazil, who welcomed back Philippe Coutinho from a thigh injury, bossed possession in the first half without turning their dominance into clear-cut chances.

Joe Hart was needed to make a save from a Gabriel Jesus header, but the tempo of the game struggled to match the occasional noise stemming from the samba band inside the stadium.

Marcus Rashford produced England's brightest moment before the break, the striker – occupying the central role he has played for Manchester United recently – cleverly turning away from Casemiro before sending a firm drive straight at Alisson.