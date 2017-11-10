England vs Germany player ratings: Who shone and who flopped at Wembley?
England (3-5-2)
Jordan Pickford
Rescued Maguire in the first minute by charging off his line, then twice stopped Werner with terrific saves down low. Quick-thinking with the ball. 8/10
Kieran Trippier
Should have done better with an early chance at the back post. Grew into the game afterwards and his whipped crosses are always a threat. 6/10
Danny Rose
Was locked in a tightly-contested battle with Kimmich. The two wing-backs seemed to nullify each other and Rose struggled to get forward. 6/10
Phil Jones
Too easily beaten by Sane in early exchanges but made amends with remarkable headed goal-line clearance. Removed in first half due to injury. 6/10
John Stones
Grows in stature with each passing game and looks more and more like one of England’s most assured players. The leader of the back three. 7/10
Harry Maguire
Started nervously with an underhit backpass that gave Werner an early chance. Allowed to rampage forward by reassuring presence of Stones. 6/10
Jake Livermore
Industrious as ever, but he also showed some nice touches in possession, even if he remains unimaginative going forward. Rightly booked for hack on Sane. 6/10
Eric Dier
Could have been quicker in his passing at times, but he looks more at home without a second holding midfielder next to him. 6/10
Jamie Vardy
Frightened Germany with those trademark scampering runs in behind. Created early chance for Abraham and forced Ter Stegen into action with powerful header. 7/10
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
An outrageous double nutmeg was an early demonstration of his talent. Excellent in fleeting moments and quite clearly belongs at this level. 8/10
Tammy Abraham
Could have scored in the first minute of his first game but failed to connect with Vardy’s cross. Went close again but was sloppy at times. 6/10
Substitutes
Joe Gomez (Jones 24) Solid but booked for cynical foul after losing the ball.
Marcus Rashford (Abraham 59) Struggled to find any meaningful possession.
Ryan Bertrand (Rose 71) Had to do his defensive work in closing stages.
Kyle Walker (Trippier 71) Attacking burst showed his pace down the right.
Jack Cork (Livermore 86)
Jesse Lingard (Vardy 86)
Germany (3-4-3)
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen
Largely redundant in the first half but sprung into action with a fine save from Vardy’s header after the break. A calming influence. 7/10
Joshua Kimmich
A calm chested pass to his goalkeeper showed his class, but he struggled for influence going forward. A good battle with Rose. 6/10
Antonio Rudiger
Physically dominant and comfortable emerging from deep with the ball. Was exposed in behind at times by Vardy’s pace, though. 6/10
Mats Hummels
A class act. Organised and never flustered, he made a crucial last-gasp clearance after Dier had snuck past the German defenders. 8/10
Matthias Ginter
Prevented a certain goal with a headed clearance after Vardy had raced through on goal. Less of an obvious talent than Hummels and Rudiger. 6/10
Ilkay Gundogan
Not as controlling as Ozil with the ball but was forced to do more than his fair share of scrapping against England’s midfield three. 6/10
Mesut Özil
Played in a deeper midfield role than at Arsenal but pulled the strings when Germany had possession. Allowed midfield runners to go past him. 7/10
Marcel Halstenberg
His Germany debut started promisingly as he found plenty of space on the left. Failed to find the key pass and faded in second half. 6/10
Julian Draxler
Struggled to exert the same influence on the game as fellow winger Sane. Could and probably should have scored before half-time but blazed over. 5/10
Timo Werner
Took a whack from Pickford and never seemed to recover. Had enough sightings of goal but could not find his way past the England goalkeeper. 5/10
Leroy Sané
Most dangerous player for the visitors. Hit the side-netting after beating Jones then rattled the crossbar from range. Quieter after the break. 7/10
Substitutes
Emre Can (Draxler 67) Plenty of hustle and bustle but not much time to impress.
Sandro Wagner (Werner 73) Less mobile than Werner and could not trouble Stones.
Sebastian Rudy (Gundogan 86)
Julian Brandt (Sane 86)