England 2018 World Cup squad: Who's on the plane, who's in contention, who could miss out?

And so another international break draws to a close, with England's World Cup squad slowly but surely taking shape. Compared to last month's opponents, Germany and Brazil marked a considerable step-up for Gareth Southgate's men. In back-to-back friendlies at Wembley, The Three Lions held their own against the World Cup's hotly-tipped favourites.

Despite the lack of goals on Friday and Tuesday night respectively, Southgate and Co will have plenty of positives to take from the two fixtures, with England's youngsters notably showcasing their worth.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, withdrawn after 34 minutes against Brazil, has impressed with his confidence and swagger while John Stones, already a safe bet for next summer's competition, reaffirmed his credentials as England's best centre-back.

Attention now turns to December's group phase before England take on Italy and Holland in back-to-back friendlies in March. Southgate's final 23-man squad is likely to be announced in June, six weeks prior to the start of the 2018 World Cup.

So, whose place in Russia is already assured, who is in contention and who is at risk of missing out entirely?

Harry Kane

A no-brainer. England’s best and most important player, Kane could well be Southgate’s full-time captain by the time the tournament comes around. He's proved himself on the domestic and European stage - it's time to do the same on the global one now.

Dele Alli

Barring a spate of middle-fingered salutes, Alli is assured of a place in the squad for Russia, though Southgate must work on extracting the best out of his partnership with club team-mate Kane.

Jordan Henderson

Yet to convince many in an England shirt but as one of Southgate’s two regular captains, he seems certain of a spot in the final 23-man squad.

Raheem Sterling

The subject of some largely unfair criticism at last year’s European Championships, Sterling is a player worth showing patience to. England’s most naturally-gifted wide man who has grown and grown under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Eric Dier

Dier is another England international yet to convince critics of his worth but his reliability and willingness to carry out the menial basics means the Tottenham midfielder is a must-have. Selected as captain for England's recent friendlies, Dier conducted himself with professionalism and maturity - despite his youth. He remains an important player, even if he lacks the verve and panache of others.

Phil Jones

Hailed as England’s “best defender” by Southgate last month, only fitness issues may prevent him from appearing at his second major international tournament.

Kieran Trippier

With Rose struggling for fitness, and Clyne recently sidelined through injury, Trippier has more than stepped up to the mark - on both the domestic and international stage. A consistent crosser of the ball down the flanks, and equally comfortable on the back foot, Trippier looks Russia-bound.

Kyle Walker

On his day one of Europe’s most effective full-backs. Since Euro 2016, Walker has seen off competition to become England’s outstanding right-back choice.

Marcus Rashford

Set to round-off his meteoric rise with a World Cup finals appearance, Rashford is slowly establishing himself as Southgate’s first-choice wide forward on the left flank.

John Stones

Put in two rounded defensive performances against Germany and Brazil respectively. Looked totally at ease in the centre of Southgate’s back three, which could become a staple feature of this England side for next summer’s competition. Has moved from strength to strength under Guardiola – and England are all the better for it.

John Stones managed to prevent Neymar from scoring at Wembley

Jamie Vardy

Back-up to Kane but offers an exciting ‘plan B’ that, if utilised properly, could play to England’s strengths and take others by surprise.

Joe Hart

There may be questions over whether he should still be England’s No 1, but Southgate is not the one asking them.

In contention:

Jordan Pickford

Viewed as the long-term competitor to Butland for the No 1 shirt, Pickford is highly-rated within the set-up.

Jack Butland

Back from a long injury lay-off and currently Hart’s deputy, though that could change before June.

Gary Cahill

Another member of the old guard in a young squad, his experience at the back is valued even if his place in the starting line-up could come under threat.

Joe Gomez

Man of the match in his full England debut against Brazil and slotted in well when brought on as a substitute against Germany. Starting to make a name for himself at Liverpool and if he continues on this trajectory he’ll be set to join his England counterparts in Russia next year.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Despite making his debut against Germany, the midfielder has catapulted himself into contention. His performance against the current world champions oozed with confidence and swagger, and displayed a playfulness and tenacity that is missing from many of England’s players. It’s these sorts of qualities that Southgate’s side need if they’re to avoid walking that well-worn path to disappointment and underachievement next summer.

Danny Rose

A certain starter if fit and firing by June but his long, mysterious injury lay-off casts a slight doubt over his status at Tottenham and whether he will be ready in time.

Fraser Forster

One of the “more senior ‘keepers” in question, Forster has experience of playing second and third fiddle, having travelled as a reserve to both Brazil and France under Roy Hodgson.

Michael Keane

Vying for one, maybe two vacant centre-back places. Needs to prove he can impress in a team with the all-round solidity of old club Burnley.

Jake Livermore

Something of a regular now under Southgate and likely to stay that way unless new alternatives in central midfield emerge. Certainly impressed against Germany and Brazil with two assured and rounded performances.

Jesse Lingard

A useful player, as seen by his bright cameo against Brazil, but could suffer from competition for places and a lack of regular playing time at club level.

Jermain Defoe

Re-called during the March internationals following his goals for Sunderland, the veteran will need to regain that form before the summer in order to earn inclusion.

Harry Maguire

A physical presence capable of carrying the ball out and defending with strength, Maguire could be a useful option when England are under the kosh. Prone to sloppy mistakes here and there but made a strong case for himself against Germany and Brazil.

Daniel Sturridge

At the start of the last World Cup, Sturridge looked likely to lead the line for England long-term, but injuries have reduced him to a bit-part player at Anfield.

Danny Welbeck

Operated in a similar role to Rashford when a regular under Hodgson, Welbeck has now been surpassed by his fellow Mancunian. How he performs once he’s back from injury will determine his fate.

Harry Winks

Has enjoyed a remarkable few months at Tottenham, notably holding his own against Real Madrid's famed midfield in the Champions League. Did a job last month in England's World Cup qualifiers, too. Definitely in consideration.

Outside bets:

Danny Drinkwater

An in-form Drinkwater would fill one of Southgate’s midfield slots, but he needs to recover from injury and establish himself at new club Chelsea first.

Tammy Abraham

Southgate’s penchant for youth could see him turn to another England young gun in the form of Tammy Abraham. Not yet the finished article but could make for a welcome back-up choice up front.

Nathaniel Chalobah

England’s most-capped player at age-group level is a Southgate favourite and, depending on how he fares at new club Watford, could sneak in given the paucity of central midfield options.

Aaron Cresswell

Only likely to be included if one of Rose and Bertrand is not available.

Jack Wilshere

Called-up by Hodgson in 2016 after just 69 minutes of league football all season, Wilshere will surely have to do more to make the cut this time around.

Tom Heaton

Heaton is as deserving of a place as the other four ‘keepers, but is currently sidelined with a shoulder injury. Ultimately, he may be crowded out by the stiff competition.

Michail Antonio

Uncapped still, despite call-ups last season, and may need another spell of eye-catching form at West Ham United before considered again.

Phil Jagielka

Pushed into the peripheries by England’s new options in the centre of defence.

Fabian Delph

A surprise selection in Southgate’s squad last month, Delph is another whose status has been elevated by a lack of central midfielders. May only receive limited game-time at Manchester City and even then, it might come at full-back.

Ashley Young

With plenty of better options ahead of him, Young’s best chances of making it into the squad will depend upon the fitness of others.

At risk:

Adam Lallana

Yet to appear for Liverpool this season while he recovers from a thigh injury. If he’s to stand any chance of making that flight, he needs to get some game-time under his belt at Anfield. If he does, there’s every chance he’ll be playing at the World Cup.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perennially named in England squads but in need of a good season at new club Liverpool, having endured a difficult first few months. Overlooked for the recent international break but Southgate could give him a final chance in March. He’ll need to seriously impress to convince the England boss he’s worthy of a spot.

Ross Barkley

Omitted from Southgate’s squads at the tail end of last season, Barkley is injured and halfway out the door at Everton. In need of a significant mid-season turnaround to be in with a chance of selection.

Chris Smalling

Not first-choice under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United currently and now has significant competition in the international ranks. At risk of missing out.

Smalling looks set to miss out

Theo Walcott

Having sat on the sidelines as a 17-year-old in 2006, Walcott is still waiting for his first World Cup appearance. Needs to impress at Arsenal if he is to force his way in.

Nathaniel Clyne

Out for the foreseeable future with a back injury, the Liverpool full-back will have to hope he can regain his spot off Trippier, whose playing time may be limited at Tottenham.

Missing out

Luke Shaw

When fit and on form, Shaw may well be Southgate’s best left-back but a year of uncertainty at Old Trafford has damaged his cause.

Ben Gibson

Included in the squad for the summer friendly in France but unlikely to be recalled while playing in the Championship.

Andros Townsend

Last called up for the friendly against Spain in November 2016, Townsend is currently some way off inclusion and matters at his club Crystal Palace are more pressing.