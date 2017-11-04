England 29 Lebanon 10: First World Cup victory marred by allegations of biting against wing Jermaine McGillvary

England overcame a passionate Lebanon to earn the first success of their World Cup campaign with a comfortable 29-10 victory at the Sydney Football Stadium.

Leeds winger Ryan Hall was among the try-scorers, taking his record tally for his country to 33 in 34 Tests as Wayne Bennett's men eased their way to a predictable success on a cool, wet night in Sydney, in conditions that played into their hands.

England were far from impressive, however, and the match was marred by an allegation of biting levelled by Lebanon captain Robbie Farah against winger Jermaine McGillvary, another of the try-scorers.

Referee Ben Thaler did not punish the Huddersfield player but put the incident on report and it will be scrutinised by the tournament's match-review panel on Monday.

It is the second alleged biting incident of the tournament, with Wales prop Ben Evans making an accusation against Papua New Guinea forward Wellington Albert that was not proven.

