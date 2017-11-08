England 3 Australia 2: How the 2015 Ashes was won, and what lessons we can learn for this series

England's men do battle with Australia for the Ashes later this month. But what can they learn from the previous meeting between the two sides? Here, we look back at the 2015 Ashes for some pointers...

Australia’s batters enjoyed themselves in a run-feast against Kent, with Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh and Mitchell Marsh all making tons. There were scores for Michael Clarke, Chris Rogers and Shane Watson, too. Pace trio Ryan Harris, Mitchell Johnson and Peter Siddle were all in the wickets but there was a setback when Harris aggravated a knee injury.

Fawad Ahmed picked up a couple, although the late-blooming leggie went around the park in the second innings. Daniel Bell-Drummond confirmed his status as one to watch for England with a ton, but the tourists won comfortably enough.

Against Essex, skipper Clarke got a first baller, and the Aussies allowed the men from Chelmsford to rack up 400 in their first innings. But Clarke scored 77 in the second innings, boosting hopes that his form, back and hamstring were all okay.

David Warner made 94, Adam Voges 49, and there was a big ton for Mitchell Marsh. Mitchell Starc took six-fer in the Essex first innings, Josh Hazlewood four-fer in the second. Nathan Lyon had some tap, though: 34 overs in the match, one for 200.

The days when an Aussie side had weeks of County matches to acclimatise had obviously long gone, but the tourists were going into the first Test with every reason for optimism... before the touring party was rocked by the announcement by Ryan Harris that he was retiring due to injury.

Genuinely gutted to hear that. He's a top bloke. Always was tough to face. Wish him all the best. https://t.co/JPrJ9eUxOt — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) July 4, 2015

Even without Harris they had a battery of quicks (quicker, then as now, than England) and a selection of aggressive, attacking batsmen. The spin department and the batting form of veteran keeper Brad Haddin were the areas of concern. Next stop: Wales.

End of an era: Cardiff would prove to be Brad Haddin's last Test match Credit: Reuters More

First Test, Cardiff, England won by 169 runs

England won the toss, batted, and made 430: the key moment coming when Haddin dropped Joe Root when he was on nought and England were wobbling at 43/3. Root went on to make 134 and Haddin was privately devastated. Starc, Hazlewood and Johnson all struggled with their line.

Three wise men: Australian coach Darren Lehmann (left), captain Michael Clarke (centre) and team manager Gavin Dovey in 2015 Credit: GETTY IMAGES More

Coach Darren Lehmann was left wondering if they might have been better off selecting the more meat-and-potatoes (or banana-and-potatoes) stylings of Peter Siddle.

James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood (in just his third Test), Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali shared wickets for an England side who had the enviable boon of being unchanged for three matches in a row. Australia’s batsmen got in and got out in their first innings: never before in Tests had numbers 3, 4, 5 and 6 all gone in the thirties.

To cap the lot: The 2015 Cardiff crowd enjoyed teasing Mitchell Johnson, who was not at his best. He took it reasonably well Credit: Getty Images More

This match also notable for the Barmy Army giving Mitchell Johnson a good serve, which Mitch took in reasonable heart. Also enjoyable: comedy's Shane Watson wasting not one but two LBW reviews in what would turn out to be his last Test match.

Aw, no: the familiar, glorious sight of Shane Watson trudging off after a bungled LBW review Credit: Getty Images More

Australia were set 412 to win but that never looked likely, and they never looked like they had the personnel or mindset to bat out a draw, either. Man of the match Root golden-armed a couple of wickets, to put the cherry on the top.

England caught superbly and played with attacking verve. Albeit that there were worries over the form of Gary Ballance, Ian Bell and unproven Adam Lyth, it was the tourists who had all the headaches after this match...

Golden boy, golden arm: Joe Root was man of the match in Cardiff, 2015 Credit: Getty Images More

Second Test, Lord’s, Australia won by 405 runs

… all of which added up to make this Lord’s result one of the most remarkable reverses in Ashes history. England were not just beaten, they were brutalised. England had themselves to blame in so many senses, not least because groundsman Mick Hunt had prepared a featherbed to calm fears of Hurricane Mitchell Johnson wreaking havoc.

But it was Australia who won the toss, Smith scored a superb 215 and Chris Rogers 173 (“a career-defining innings,” said Wisden) as England were smacked all around NW8. The only sole possible bright spot for England was that they got Michael Clarke cheaply: the Aussie captain’s batting form would become a big handicap for Australia in the series.

Wood and Ashes: Adam Voges, Steve Smith and David Warner of Australia carry chairs after a team photo at Lord's in 2015 Credit: Getty Images More

But for the time being, it mattered not: Australia reached 566 for 8 dec and then soon reduced England to 30/4, with Johnson at his belligerent, brilliant best: too good, and too quick, notably for Ballance. From that point, defeat was all-but inevitable. England added a patina of respectability by reaching 312, thanks in large part to Cook’s 96.

But Australia had licence in the second innings. Rogers was hit on the head and then retired hurt on 49* after feeling dizzy - and in a post-Phil Hughes world anything related to a batsman’s head was obviously a concern for the Aussies. Smith walloped them to 254/2, and Clarke declared for the second time in the match. England had taken just ten wickets across the two innings.

Captain Crush: Steve Smith was simply brilliant at Lord's in 2015 as Australia destroyed England Credit: Reuters More

And then things got really awful. Set a ludicrous 509 to win three overs before lunch on day four, England produced a pathetic batting display and were bowled out in 37 overs, with Johnson taking three. The true low-light, though, was Stokes going for a run and then bizarrely leaping in the air when he got to the crease. Johnson swooped and threw down the stumps for one of the most painful ducks in Lord’s memory.

Australia were rampant, no question about it, debutant keeper Peter Nevill (in the side because Haddin’s child was ill) must have thought that he had timed his arrival in the XI perfectly. But this series was about to swing again.

Eye don't believe it: Alastair Cook reacts during the 2015 Lord's Test massacre Credit: Reuters More

Third Test, Edgbaston, England won by eight wickets

After a low-key tour match against Derbyshire in which Warner and Shaun Marsh got tons (although it was brother Mitchell who would remain in the Test team) and Clarke had some batting, it was over to Birmingham for the Aussies. They named an unchanged XI, although there was some bad feeling inside the group and from legends like Ricky Ponting in the media that the talismanic Haddin was not returned to the side. As it turned out, Cardiff would be his last Test.

Ponting: I am disappointed with the decision to leave Brad Haddin out of the Test team for Edgbaston. All reports suggest he would have played at Lord’s but he made the only and right decision to be with his daughter Mia who was very ill in hospital and missed that match. I know it would have been a hard call for him, he has been a single-minded and determined servant of Australian cricket, but he rightfully put his family first and has paid the price for it.

England made two changes. Steve Finn came in for Mark Wood, who had hurt his ankle at Lord’s (two years later, England fans have become sadly too familiar with these two likeable fellows being injury-hit). Jonny Bairstow came in for Ballance, who had been badly exposed by the Aussie pacers. This was Bairstow’s first Test since Sydney 18 months previously, the jury was still out on him, and Jos Buttler was the man in possession of the gloves.

Left out: Brad Haddin at Edgbaston Credit: Getty Images More

England prepared a pitch with grass on, and got traditional England conditions to go with it. Clarke won the toss, batted, and exposed his top order to Anderson in his element. Was Clarke thinking back to 2005 here, when Ponting put England in and watched them make 407? Either way, it was a decision he soon regretted. Anderson was brilliant, and the Australians simply did not have the technique or nous to deal with him. He got six, they were all out for 136 after just 36.4 overs.

James Anderson: six of one... Credit: Action Images More

Johnson welcomed Bairstow back to Tests by taking his wicket with a vicious bouncer, and did for Stokes in the same way. England made 281, Ian Bell giving it away when he was going lovely in the fifties. Even still, it was a more than useful lead.

When Anderson strained his side muscles after 8.3 overs of the Aussie second innings, the tourists had a glimmer of hope. But Finn stepped up: it was becoming a feature of this talented England side that a variety of players chipped in at important moments. Finn was fantastic, taking six for 79 - making this the first time since Beefy and Bob at Headingley 1981 that two England bowlers took six-fer in an Ashes Test.

...and half a dozen of the other: Steve Finn Credit: Reuters More

The Aussies were out for 265, Clarke failing again (he had 94 runs so far in six innings). Voges was also a passenger: a duck here to go with 31, 1, 25 and 16 in the series.

It left England with 121 and, even with the inevitable early loss of Adam Lyth, Root and Bell saw England home. Clarke dropped Bell, to make matters worse. The match was over in eight sessions. The passionate, plastered crowd had a brilliant time.

A performance fit for a Queen: the crowd had a great time at Edgbaston 2015 Credit: PA More

It was the third exciting, error-strewn hammering in a row. England’s record over their last seven Tests was now: win, lose, win, lose, win, lose, win. What next for this topsy-turvy series?

Fourth Test, Trent Bridge, England won by an innings and 78 runs

England arrived in Nottingham with a green pitch, grey skies, and a yearning for Jimmy A, who sat the match out injured. Wood came back in.

Australia switched Mitchell Marsh (who had made 0 and 6 in Birmingham) for brother Shaun Marsh. Shaun made 0 and 2 in the match. Any more Marshes?

Marsh lesson: Shaun replaced brother Mitch but had no more luck with the bat, seen here dismissed by Stokes for two Credit: Getty Images More

Even without Anderson, England won the toss and bowled, and thus began one of the great Ashes performances. Bowling the first over for the first time in four years, Stuart Broad destroyed the Australians with an irresistible 8/15. “It felt like we would get a wicket every ball,” Jos Buttler said, and they pretty much did.

Only just beginning: Steve Smith walks off after edging Stuart Broad to Ben Stokes Credit: Getty Imgaes More

Broad shifted Rogers for the first duck of his career, and a pumped up Steve Smith soon thick edged to the slips. One over, two wickets, and the Nottinghamshire man was on a roll. Wood contributed the wicket of Warner. England were catching like a dream. Now Bell took Marsh above his head in the slips off Broad, and then Ben Stokes caught the screamer that would give this series its iconic photograph

Credit: Retuers More

as Broad reacted in joy and disbelief. He had five-fer before the morning drinks.

The game, the glory: Stuart Broad reacts in happy disbelief after Ben Stokes catches Adam Voges (with Joe Root) Credit: AP More

Wagging tails had become a feature of the recent Ashes (don’t forget, this was the third meeting in two years) but Broad soon put paid to those hopes. Eight for 15, the best Ashes figures by a seamer. The shellshocked tourists were all out in 111 balls for 60. Broad was brilliant, every edge flew to a fielder and Australia’s hard-handed technique was utterly exposed. It was the spell that won the Ashes.

Hero: Ashes winner Stuart Broad of England with girlfriend Bealey Mitchell Credit: Getty IMages More

Clarke’s men needed a miracle and had England 96/3 before Root made a lovely 130, with support from Bairstow (74). This was Test match cricket for the T20 generation: England scored at 4.58 an over and were able to declare (391/9d) and have three overs at the Aussies before lunch on day two.

Vital contribution: Ben Stokes at Trent Bridge in 2015 Credit: PA More

Lightning didn’t strike twice for Broad, but Stokes stepped up with a superb spell of swing bowling of his own. He took six in the innings and by the end of the second day Australia were seven down, still 90 runs from making England bat again. The third morning was a formality and England, second favourites when the series began, had regained the Ashes.

Beaten: Australia's Michael Clarke is interviewed after losing the Ashes at Trent Bridge Credit: Reuters More

A tearful Clarke announced he would retire after the Oval, a tearful Cook saluted his side and deserved every bit of the applause. He had been through tough times as England captain, ridiculed as robotic and struggling with his own form. He joined WG Grace and Mike Brearley as the only England skip to have lifted the urn at home more than once. The Ashes had been regained in just 14 days cricket. Could England drive home the point at The Oval?

Buy you a pint? Alastair Cook has a drink as he celebrates winning the Ashes with fans Credit: Reuters More

Fifth Test, The Oval, Australia won by an innings and 46 runs

No, they absolutely could not. For the fifth Test of the series, we had exciting cricket, brainless cricket, and another thumping result. England were on the wrong end of it this time.

The Aussies had a tour match in between Trent Bridge and The Oval, conceding 396 to second division strugglers Northants and were 180/8 before a stand from Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon, and the rain, spared their blushes.

Bouncebackability: Peter Siddle in the 2015 dead rubber at The Oval Credit: Getty Images More

Josh Hazlewood gave way to Siddle (although Clarke had wanted to give Cummins a go and was over-ruled) and the Aussie selectors made their now-traditional Marsh switch: out with the Shaun, in with the Mitch. Mitchell Marsh made just three with the bat, but did offer control with the ball and five wickets in the match.

As for England, they were unchanged from Trent Bridge. There’s an obvious charge of overconfidence or a lack of intensity to level at a team that wins a series but is then battered in the dead rubber, but Mike Atherton said in Wisden:

The hosts didn't seem complacent: keen to heap further humiliation on Australia, and hoping to lead the first England team to win four times in a home Ashes, Cook had rung his players in the build-up to demand renewed effort and focus. But for some - notably Root and Stokes - it looked a game too far.

Solid: David Warner knuckled down for 85 off 131 balls as Australia set a match-winning platform at The Oval in 2015 Credit: Reuters More

Keen to get stuck into the frail Aussie top order once more, England won the toss and bowled, but found the tourists in much more sensible mode. Chris Rogers made a patient 43 to take his series tally to 480 (and the Aussie man of the series award) and it is worth noting that he had by far the most experience of English conditions of the visitors.

Steve Smith produced a masterful 143 and Australia eventually finished on 481, a mighty score having been put in. England’s bowling, again without Anderson, looked weary, toothless and pedestrian. There would be no last hurrah for Clarke, bar a guard of honour. He scored 15.

A worthy opponent: England players form a guard of honour for Michael Clarke Credit: Getty Images More

England made just 149 in reply, a limp effort and only saved from total disgrace by Ali’s 30 and Wood’s 24. Alarmingly for England, their most productive partnership in the series overall was the 270 total runs contributed by Broad and Ali in harness. Mitchell Marsh and the experienced Siddle gave Clarke the control he’d been lacking, and unleashed Johnson.

The sporadic destroyer: The Oval 2015 was one of Mitchell Johnson's good days against England Credit: Reuters More

Following on, Cook dug in for a 234-ball 85 but the rest of the team looked tired, exposed or both. Lyth completed a wretched series of 115 runs at 12.77, Bell a frustrating one of 215 runs with three fifties and no century. England were all out for 286 just after lunch on day four, only rain delaying the inevitable that long. It took the edge off the win.

Skippers present and future: Steve Smith and Michael Clarke of Australia at The Oval in August 2015 Credit: Getty Images More

So what did we learn, and where are we now?

The 2015 series was the third Ashes within two years: 2013, 2013-2014, and 2015. The teams were familiar with each other and it was clear that home advantage was major for both sides. England won 3-0 and 3-2 in their home matches and were walloped 0-5 in Australia.

A Long Way From Home: Australia's players shush the Barmy Army in the Boxing Day Test 2013 (Mitchell Johnson has just dismissed Bairstow) Credit: Getty Images More

The Australian batsmen, reared on hard, bouncy pitches, were technically unsuited to playing swing bowling. The corollary of that is that England batsmen are not so comfortable playing high pace on quick decks, which is what they should expect this winter, of course.

One of cricket's greatest features is just how differently it’s played around the world, and to an extent, home conditions advantage has always been the case. But recent Ashes contests have been characterised by extremes: Aussies v swing at Nottingham or Edgbaston. English terror at Perth and Brisbane.

Fearsome: Johnson at Perth in the 2013-2014 Ashes Credit: Getty Images More

England played this 2015 Ashes series using just 13 players, the Aussies used 15, with four men appearing in a solitary Test. Making lots of selectorial changes usually implies a team in trouble and England will be praying that the fringe members of an uninspiring tour party spend their winters ferrying drinks.

England may have had a consistent selection, but they were carrying clear passengers. Then, as now, the top five was Root plus Cook and then three other blokes. The major plus for England since 2015 has been the emergence of Bairstow as a Test-class firefighter, but there are risks to promoting him up to five.

Gary Ballance averaged 24.50 in 2015 and who can honestly say they’d bet on him to top that this winter?

Ballance last 25 Test innings 18, 23, 1, 0, 29, 6, 61, 0, 32, 14, 6, 43, 23, 70, 28, 8, 17, 1, 9, 9, 5, 20, 34, 27, 4. Average 19.16. #Ashes — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) September 27, 2017

Dawid Malan and Mark Stoneman represent unknown quantities. James Vince, like Ballance, has been tried in the past and discarded. Take Root and Cook out, and it is not a batting selection to cause worry for the Australians, on paper at least. England cricket might very reasonably be asked about how well it is developing Test match bats.

Who knows? Dawid Malan may, or may not, be up to the challenges of an Ashes Down Under Credit: PA More

In 2015, Anderson was injured but Broad, Stokes and Finn came good, as did Wood to some extent. This time, it looks almost certain that England will be without Stokes, Finn has unluckily done his knee and joins Wood on the injury list. So much depends on Broad and Anderson. The likes of Craig Overton, Jake Ball, Tom Curran have promise but next-to-zero experience at this level. At time of writing, some are calling for the experienced Liam Plunkett to fill in.

Step up: Tom Curran of Surrey has great potential, but is he ready? Credit: PA More

Even without Stokes, England are strong on all-rounders with Bairstow, Ali and Chris Woakes. The engine room has become (all-too) accustomed to contributing with the bat after top order failures: we saw this in 2015 when Ali-Broad was the most productive batting partnership. But that won’t work every time, and it seems reasonable to expect England to get blown away for a low total or two.

Which is not to say that all is rosy in the Australian batting garden, either. In 2015, ten players who were used in the top six (both sides) failed to average 30. At least they’re not burdened with a Brearley-esque captain-passenger as they were with Clarke last time.

In the frame: Peter Handscomb Credit: Getty Images More

Warner and Smith will presumably do well, Usman Khawaja is a major force at home. Peter Handscomb has made a good start to his career, mainly at five, averaging 50 in ten Tests. 21-year-old leftie opener Matt Renshaw is scratching about for form and looks a classic James Anderson candidate. Shaun Marsh, 34, may figure at five, perhaps with all-rounder Hilton Cartwright at six or hit-or-bust specialist Glenn Maxwell or even Darren Lehman’s son, Jake. England have reasons for optimism with ball in hand.

Australia’s strong suit is their pace attack: Ryan Harris says that the current three of Starc, Hazlewood and Cummins is superior to the Harris-Mitchell Johnson-Siddle power trio that blew England away in 2013-2014. Gulp. Starc took TWO hat-tricks in a match this week. Gulp gulp.

Starc reminder: Mitchell Starc sorting out Adam Lyth at Lord's in 2015 Credit: Getty Images More

Spin played only a supporting role in 2015 - although it should be noted that Moeen got David Warner out four times as part of his 12 wickets in the series. Nathan Lyon, reliable and perhaps a bit under-rated by the English, should not be underestimated, like Moeen Ali. Overall though, this coming series has the feel of two strong pace attacks against two questionable batting line-ups with spin as the banana skin for overconfident sloggers.

Important: Steve Finn has been ruled out by injury, England are also sweating on the fitness of Moeen Ali Credit: Getty Images More

As such, one trend from 2015 seems sure to continue: no draws. Neither of these sides have the appetite for long Ashes rearguards. There was not a single close Test match in 2015, five hammerings in fact, while 2013 and 2013-2014 have really only produced one tight match between them (Nottingham 2013). Don’t expect many draws this winter.

Will we see this? (England in Australia 2013-2014) Credit: Getty Images More

2015 was the oddest series. Only one Englishman made a century (Root, twice). None of the matches required a day five. It was all over in 7,920 balls. Only five five-match Test series have been shorter. Australia scored more runs, made more hundreds and took more wickets. England were brilliant, humiliated and victorious.

It brought us wild swings of fortune, mistakes, and exciting cricket that was sometimes not of the highest quality. Two talented, expressive, unpredictable teams might well serve up more of the same again.