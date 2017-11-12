England 36 France 6: Wayne Bennett's side ease into Rugby League World Cup quarter-finals with defeat of French

James Graham is congratulated by his England team-mates after scoring a try in Perth - Action Plus

There was a touch of déjà vu for England coach Wayne Bennett ­after his side collected their second win of the Rugby League World Cup without ­being totally convincing.

Leading 26-0 after 28 minutes in their final group game against France in Perth, England threatened to run riot but failed to press home their advantage and had to settle for a 36-6 victory. It was a similar story to their display against Lebanon a week earlier when they led 22-6 at half-time but scored just seven points after the break.

Asked for his reaction, Bennett said: “We won the game. When they were good, they were good. It was the same as last week. The second half wasn’t as good as the first.”

Papua New Guinea are England’s quarter-final opponents in Melbourne next Sunday, and Bennett admits there are few chances left to polish their performances.

Asked if he was concerned, he said: “Not yet. We may not have any more time to get it right but it’s not something that’s going to take a lot of research. It’s going to take a lot of discipline and appreciation of what we did to get the 26 points in the first place. It can be fixed.”

Bennett rotated his squad in order to give the rest of his 24-man squad game time before the knockout stages and he hinted he is likely to revert to the team that began the tournament against Australia, with Sam Burgess almost certain to return from injury.

“I think I pretty much know the team I want,” said Bennett, who insists he is not yet looking ahead to a potential semi-final against Tonga, who were shock winners over New Zealand on Saturday to top their group.

“My concern is us right now, getting through today with no injuries before we play Papua New Guinea,” he said.

