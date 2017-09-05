England announce schedule for India's five-Test tour

India will face Tests against England in Birmingham, London, Nottingham and Southampton during their 2018 tour.

The venues at which India will next year attempt to gain vengeance for their chastening 2014 Test series defeat in England have been announced.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Monday the five matches will take place at Edgbaston, Lord's, Trent Bridge, the Ageas Bowl and The Oval.

India were defeated 3-1 in their last Test series in England, but were 4-0 victors when the pair met on the subcontinent last year and top the ICC rankings.

The tour will begin in July with a three Twenty20 internationals and a trio of one-day internationals.

England's schedule begins with Pakistan returning in May for the first of two Tests that will take place at Lord's and Headingley.

Before taking on India, Eoin Morgan will lead his side in five ODIs and one T20I against Australia.