England's Ashes squad in full

England have named their squad to try and retain the Ashes in Australia. Here it is in full.

A shock recall for James Vince and call-ups for three uncapped players headlined England's Ashes squad, announced on Wednesday.

With a batting line-up still to be crystallised, Tom Westley's lack of runs at three against South Africa and West Indies cost him, with England returning to Vince, last seen batting at number four in the home series against Pakistan last year.

Gary Ballance also gets another chance, while paceman Craig Overton, leg spinner Mason Crane and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes will be hoping to make their first appearances at Test level.

Toby Roland-Jones and Mark Wood were not deemed to be fit enough to be included in England's 16-man party, which includes seven players who travelled Down Under in the fateful whitewash four years ago.

The five-match series begins in Brisbane on November 23.

Here is the squad in full:

BATSMEN

Joe Root (captain)

Caps: 60

Runs 5323

Ave: 53.76

Alastair Cook

Caps: 147

Runs 11629

Ave: 46.33

Mark Stoneman

Caps: 3

Runs 120

Ave: 30.00

Dawid Malan

Caps: 5

Runs 189

Ave: 23.62

Gary Ballance

Caps: 23

Runs 1498

Ave: 37.45

James Vince

Caps: 7

Runs 212

Ave: 19.27

WICKETKEEPERS

Jonny Bairstow

Caps: 45

Runs 2824

Catches/stumpings: 119/7

Ben Foakes (uncapped)

First-class apps: 76

Runs 3882

Catches/stumpings: 135/13

ALL-ROUNDERS

Moeen Ali

Caps: 44

Runs: 2288

Wickets: 128

Ben Stokes

Caps: 39

Runs: 2429

Wickets: 95

Chris Woakes

Caps: 18

Runs: 675

Wickets: 50

BOWLERS

James Anderson

Caps: 129

Wickets: 506

Ave: 27.39

Jake Ball

Caps: 3

Wickets: 2

Ave: 114.00

Stuart Broad

Caps: 109

Wickets: 388

Ave: 28.81

Mason Crane (uncapped)

First-class apps: 26

Wickets: 70

Ave: 42.22

Craig Overton (uncapped)

First-class apps: 59

Wickets: 186

Ave: 26.48