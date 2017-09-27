England's Ashes squad in full

A shock recall for James Vince and call-ups for three uncapped players headlined England's Ashes squad, announced on Wednesday.
With a batting line-up still to be crystallised, Tom Westley's lack of runs at three against South Africa and West Indies cost him, with England returning to Vince, last seen batting at number four in the home series against Pakistan last year.
Gary Ballance also gets another chance, while paceman Craig Overton, leg spinner Mason Crane and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes will be hoping to make their first appearances at Test level.
Toby Roland-Jones and Mark Wood were not deemed to be fit enough to be included in England's 16-man party, which includes seven players who travelled Down Under in the fateful whitewash four years ago.
The five-match series begins in Brisbane on November 23.
Here is the squad in full:
BATSMEN
Joe Root (captain)
Caps: 60
Runs 5323
Ave: 53.76
Alastair Cook
Caps: 147
Runs 11629
Ave: 46.33
Mark Stoneman
Caps: 3
Runs 120
Ave: 30.00
Dawid Malan
Caps: 5
Runs 189
Ave: 23.62
Gary Ballance
Caps: 23
Runs 1498
Ave: 37.45
James Vince
Caps: 7
Runs 212
Ave: 19.27
WICKETKEEPERS
Jonny Bairstow
Caps: 45
Runs 2824
Catches/stumpings: 119/7
Ben Foakes (uncapped)
First-class apps: 76
Runs 3882
Catches/stumpings: 135/13
ALL-ROUNDERS
Moeen Ali
Caps: 44
Runs: 2288
Wickets: 128
Ben Stokes
Caps: 39
Runs: 2429
Wickets: 95
Chris Woakes
Caps: 18
Runs: 675
Wickets: 50
BOWLERS
James Anderson
Caps: 129
Wickets: 506
Ave: 27.39
Jake Ball
Caps: 3
Wickets: 2
Ave: 114.00
Stuart Broad
Caps: 109
Wickets: 388
Ave: 28.81
Mason Crane (uncapped)
First-class apps: 26
Wickets: 70
Ave: 42.22
Craig Overton (uncapped)
First-class apps: 59
Wickets: 186
Ave: 26.48