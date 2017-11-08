England's Jamie Vardy desperate to cap fairytale with World Cup place

Jamie Vardy's dream of running out at a World Cup is still alive - but the Leicester striker knows he has to keep working hard to keep it alive.

The 30-year-old's fairytale rise from spearheading Stocksbridge Park Steels to Leicester's remarkable Premier League triumph is well documented.

Vardy's performances have led him to become an England regular, scoring six goals in 17 appearances and earning a place in the Euro 2016 squad.

The forward is now hoping to add a World Cup chapter to his remarkable story, but knows he has to be performing well after seeing Gareth Southgate cut regulars struggling for minutes and form.

"It's massive," Vardy said of the prospect of going to Russia. "I know first and foremost I've got to be doing well for my club to be within a chance of being selected. I've got to put in all my effort for Leicester when I am obviously not on international breaks and hopefully my performances will make me warrant that place.

"I think (my form this season) started off alright and kind of slowed a bit, but all-in-all I think it has gone OK."

Vardy is well aware of the competition he faces for an attacking berth with England, although this week he has a chance to underline his credentials given the number of absentees.

Southgate's injury-hit side end 2017 with a friendly against Brazil next Tuesday, just days after welcoming Germany to Wembley.

Friday's match brings back fond memories as Vardy's first international goal came in the memorable 3-2 win in the world champions' backyard in March 2016.

"I just remember we broke on Germany and it ended up with Nathaniel Clyne, who was bombing down from right-back, all the way up to the complete opposite end of the field," he added. "He crossed it just behind me and I just flicked a leg out hoping to get a connection and I think I got the sweetest connection I could have ever wished for and it flew in, luckily.