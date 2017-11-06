England's McGillvary to face hearing over bite allegation

After being accused of biting by Lebanon's Robbie Farah, Jermaine McGillvary of England will face a judiciary hearing on Wednesday.

England's Jermaine McGillvary has been charged with contrary conduct and will face a judiciary hearing on Wednesday after being accused of biting by Lebanon's Robbie Farah at the Rugby League World Cup.

Huddersfield giants wing McGillvary was put on report by referee Ben Thaler after an incident early in the second half of England's 29-10 victory over Lebanon at Sydney Football Stadium on Saturday.

Lebanon's Australian-born captain Farah claimed the 29-year-old bit him on the arm in a tackle.

"It's pretty clear for everyone to see on the replay," the South Sydney Rabbitohs star said in a post-match interview.

England have now confirmed McGillvary will face a hearing on Wednesday.

England, who lost their opening match of the tournament to co-hosts and holders Australia, are second in Group A and face France in Perth on Sunday ahead of the quarter-finals next week.