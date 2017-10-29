England's plans disrupted by Matt Mullan and Elliot Daly's withdrawals

England’s preparations for the autumn internationals have been disrupted after Wasps’ pair Matt Mullan and Elliot Daly withdrew from this week’s training camp in Portugal through injury.

Both players sustained their injuries during Wasps’ 38-22 victory away to Northampton on Saturday. Daly, the outside back, was withdrawn at half-time after hurting his right knee while Mullan, the loosehead prop, suffered a more serious looking elbow injury during the second half.

There was a small measure of good news for Eddie Jones, the England head coach, that Northampton fly half Piers Francis, who sustained an ankle injury, has been deemed fit enough to travel to Portugal for the four-day warm-weather training camp. Jones now faces an anxious wait as both Mullan and Daly undergo scans in the next 48 hours to assess the seriousness of their injuries. No additional players will travel to Portugal.

“It would be a real shame if either of them misses the autumn internationals because I think they have worked really hard, obviously Matt to get back in (to the squad) and Elliot to establish himself as a regular,” Dai Young, the Wasps director of rugby, said.

England’s autumn international series begins against Argentina on November 11 followed by fixtures against Australia and Samoa.

Daly picked up a knee injury during Northampton's clash with Wasps Credit: Getty Images More