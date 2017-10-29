England's plans disrupted by Matt Mullan and Elliot Daly's withdrawals
England’s preparations for the autumn internationals have been disrupted after Wasps’ pair Matt Mullan and Elliot Daly withdrew from this week’s training camp in Portugal through injury.
Both players sustained their injuries during Wasps’ 38-22 victory away to Northampton on Saturday. Daly, the outside back, was withdrawn at half-time after hurting his right knee while Mullan, the loosehead prop, suffered a more serious looking elbow injury during the second half.
There was a small measure of good news for Eddie Jones, the England head coach, that Northampton fly half Piers Francis, who sustained an ankle injury, has been deemed fit enough to travel to Portugal for the four-day warm-weather training camp. Jones now faces an anxious wait as both Mullan and Daly undergo scans in the next 48 hours to assess the seriousness of their injuries. No additional players will travel to Portugal.
“It would be a real shame if either of them misses the autumn internationals because I think they have worked really hard, obviously Matt to get back in (to the squad) and Elliot to establish himself as a regular,” Dai Young, the Wasps director of rugby, said.
England’s autumn international series begins against Argentina on November 11 followed by fixtures against Australia and Samoa.
Jones has indicated that he will use this series as an opportunity to experiment with different combinations as he prepares to rest some of his Lions players.
The loss of Mullan is mitigated by Harlequins’ successful appeal over Joe Marler’s suspension. Marler’s ban for striking will now finish on November 12 rather than a week later meaning he will be only miss the the opening Test against Argentina.
England also possess plenty of depth in the back three, even if Daly has become a permanent fixture in the side since making his first full start against South Africa 12 months ago.
The 25-year-old went on to start all three Tests for the Lions on New Zealand. Should Daly be permanently ruled out then Bath’s Semesa Rokoduguni, who Jones has said came close to being selected in his 34-man squad, could come into the equation.