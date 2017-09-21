England's second ODI against West Indies washed out

Spectators were left frustrated at Trent Bridge, where the second one-day international between England and West Indies was rained off.

Persistent rain in Nottingham forced England's second one-day international against West Indies to be abandoned with less than three overs bowled on Thursday.

Windies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and put the hosts in to bat at Trent Bridge, where England made 21-0 from 2.2 overs before the players were forced from the field.

The inclement conditions stubbornly refused to clear, leaving no prospect of even a 20-over contest being completed.

It was a disappointing day for all parties, with star Windies batsman Chris Gayle already having been forced out of the match on his 38th birthday due to a hamstring injury.

England won the opening ODI in Manchester by seven wickets on Tuesday and will seek to take a 2-0 lead when the teams meet again in Bristol on Sunday, followed by matches at The Oval and the Ageas Bowl next week.

The series is England's last taste of competitive cricket before the Ashes starts in Australia in November.