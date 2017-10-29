England's senior core must star in Ashes – Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan urged his nation's more experienced players to step up in Australia.

England's core of senior players must stand up if they are to win the Ashes in Australia, former captain Michael Vaughan said.

Joe Root's team face a huge test in Australia beginning in November, with England having lost six of the past seven Ashes series played Down Under.

Vaughan said it would be up to the tourists' more experienced players – Root, Alastair Cook, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes – to make the difference.

"The likes of [Mark] Stoneman, [James] Vince, [Dawid] Malan have great opportunities to go and establish themselves in the England team," he told Omnisport.

"Gary Ballance is waiting in the wings as well. You sense that for England to win in Australia, Alastair Cook, Joe Root are going to have to get a lot of runs. Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali [as well].

"You feel that that senior core of the side in Anderson, Broad, Woakes; there are seven.

"Those seven that I've mentioned are going to have to have outstanding tours for England to win in Australia."

Vaughan feels England's chances of avoiding a series defeat will be known as soon as the first Test in Brisbane beginning November 23.

The Gabba has proven to be a happy venue for Australia, who were last beaten at the ground in a Test in 1988.

"It's never easy going to Australia, the history tells you that over the last six or seven times that England have been there," Vaughan said.

"They won there in 2010-2011, lost 5-0 the last time, lost 5-0 in 2006-2007, lost 4-1 in 2002-2003. So I guess history's not on Joe's side but they've certainly got enough talent.

"They've got enough in that team to put Australia under pressure. You just sense that first week in Brisbane will decide the series.

"If England can get out of it with something, they'll have a great chance. If Australia do what they generally do to many of the touring teams and blow them away in that first Test it's going to be a very difficult winter for the England team."