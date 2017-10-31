Who are they? England's squad photo ridiculed in Australia
It's not only Ben Stokes' absence that will hurt England's chances of retaining the Ashes. You only need to look at their squad photo taken before their departure to Australia to see that Joe Root's men just don't stand a chance.
That's the verdict of one Australian paper which enjoys sticking the boot into the England side following their arrival this weekend.
While the chat around Stokes' absence has been much discussed both here and in Australia, according to the Herald Sun, it's just part of a wider problem for Trevor Bayliss and his men.
The newspaper takes great pleasure in focusing on England's squad photograph, and while it praises the world-class members of the front row, it suggests the back row leaves a lot to be desired.
Aside from Steven Finn, the story goes on to say that the bowler's team-mates are 'unrecognisable'.
"Get a bunch of Australian — and heck, probably even English — cricket fans in a room and ask them to name the players on that top step. How many do you think they’d get?"
They pile on the insult with the caption 'Did anyone nearby wearing a suit get invited to be part of the photo?' and subsequent descriptions of the so-called nobodies of the squad.
Of Dawid Malan they say: No, his first name isn’t a typo, perhaps his parents just wanted him to stand out. And of James Vince they write: Can you ever really trust somebody with two first names?
While the paper's story was a tad scathing, it did make us look at the back row in a little more detail. Are you confident enough to name all eight players?