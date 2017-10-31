Who are they? England's squad photo ridiculed in Australia

The England squad before they flew out to Australia at the weekend

It's not only Ben Stokes' absence that will hurt England's chances of retaining the Ashes. You only need to look at their squad photo taken before their departure to Australia to see that Joe Root's men just don't stand a chance.

That's the verdict of one Australian paper which enjoys sticking the boot into the England side following their arrival this weekend.

While the chat around Stokes' absence has been much discussed both here and in Australia, according to the Herald Sun, it's just part of a wider problem for Trevor Bayliss and his men.

The newspaper takes great pleasure in focusing on England's squad photograph, and while it praises the world-class members of the front row, it suggests the back row leaves a lot to be desired.

Aside from Steven Finn, the story goes on to say that the bowler's team-mates are 'unrecognisable'.

Of James Vince, the Herald Sun says can you really trust someone with two names?