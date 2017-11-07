England's Stuart Broad looking forward to resuming his role as public enemy number one Down Under

With Ben Stokes absent from England’s touring party for now, Stuart Broad is looking forward to resuming his role as public enemy No1 in Australia.

If Stokes, left back home while police continue their investigation into his late-night altercation in Bristol in September, does manage to join his team-mates at any point during the Ashes he can expect a barrage of abuse from the Australians.

Until then, though, Broad is relishing the prospect of being a lightning rod for home hostility when the series starts in Brisbane a fortnight on Thursday, just as he was during the last series here in 2013-14.

“Well, he’s definitely not going to be here for the Gabba, is he?” Broad said of Stokes. “If you’re an England cricketer in Australia, you have to prepare yourself for a bit.

“I know it was very much focused on me last time. But on that first morning, Joe Root ran down to the boundary and had everyone singing, ‘Rooty is a ******.’

“So everyone has to brace themselves for it. It is a great part of the Ashes series, a great part of the rivalry. When Australia come to England, the stick Mitchell Johnson was getting at Edgbaston was pretty lively, maybe not as abusive but quite lively.”

Broad’s role of pantomime villain four years ago was cast a few months previously when he refused to walk after the Australians believed he had edged a catch to slip during the opening match of the 2013 home Ashes series at Trent Bridge.

Australia coach Darren Lehmann got the ball rolling even before England had arrived for the return series by stating in a vitriolic radio interview: “That was just blatant cheating. From my point of view I just hope the Australian public give it to him right from the word go for the whole summer and I hope he cries and goes home.”