England's tail exposed in Ben Stokes' absence as Mitchell 'the Mop' Starc cleans up

On the last Ashes tour England’s tail was sliced and diced by Mitchell Johnson and four years on little has changed.

Then there was not one fifty run stand from the last four wickets with each partnership worth an average of just 14 across the series. Johnson is gone but his advice to friend and successor, Mitchell Starc, is clear to see after the first Test of this series.

Johnson blew England’s tail away with hostile, short pitched bowling that led Nathan Lyon to say last week they were backing away so much he had “to push a couple of the guys back towards the stumps” from leg slip.

Data analysts Cricviz logged 75.6 per cent of Australia’s deliveries in this match to England’s batsmen from 8-11 as short pitched. It equates to 56 balls in total which brought four wickets at an average of 5.50 runs. England's last four wickets in each innings contributed a combined 62 runs, four fewer than Pat Cummins put on with Steve Smith.

Starc earned a new nickname, the Mop, after wiping away Western Australia’s tail with two hat-tricks in a Shield match last month and he only really came alive in this Test when bowling to the tail. He was muted on Sunday despite the fact he rocked Joe Root with a bouncer the night before. He was nought for 41 from 14 overs before his first wicket set him on his way to taking three in 10 balls. All of a sudden the pain from an ankle problem fell away.

Chris Woakes knew what was coming, Starc went over the wicket, with a leg slip and leg gully in place but despite the obvious signs, Woakes could not keep the rising ball down, looping a catch to slip.

“We have plans to all the English batters but we spoke a bit about the tail,” said Starc. “The way our boys bowled against them in the last home Ashes, we used that as a blueprint and they can expect more short stuff as the series goes on.”

With Pat Cummins at the other end it is hard to see how England’s tail can scrape together any meaningful resistance. Jake Ball has never faced pace like this. It just does not exist in county cricket and before this match two of his three previous Tests were played in India. Here he was worked over ruthlessly. He got in a tangle to his first ball from Starc, a bouncer which with eyes closed he almost fended to slip.

Starc’s next two balls were to Stuart Broad. They were both short before the pitched up one was nicked behind. Inevitably last man James Anderson was bounced first ball by Starc. Cummins sent down four short balls in a row in the next over to Ball, each one becoming more lethal as he homed in on the armpit, with the final one looping down to short third man.

England’s strength has been their tail in recent years. But without Ben Stokes they are exposed. His absence pushes Moeen Ali up the order and in Stokes’s place comes Ball. Bairstow was denied promotion to Stokes's place at six to shepherd the tail but his second innings misjudgement shows how little faith he has in them to stay with him for long forcing him to take risks.

“When we have lost wickets at the top the lower order has contributed quite a lot and we end up getting a big score but here it has cost us a lot in both innings,” admitted Moeen. “It is more the top six, seven guys, we have to score big hundreds in Australia on good pitches to put them under pressure.”

There is little England can do between now and Adelaide to improve tailenders’ technique. Somehow they will have to learn to get out of the way quickly enough. Taking on the hook is impossible at such pace for lower order players.

Craig Overton is a better batsman than Ball but he has made three noughts in a row on tour and Ball’s bowling should be more effective in Adelaide under the lights on a pitch more likely to seam so a change appears unlikely.

Broad got into line better at the Gabba against the quick bowlers than four years ago when he was still haunted by being hit in the face in a Test match against India. At nine he has a crucial part to play, particularly to reassure Bairstow a fightback can be mustered, otherwise the Mop will continue to clean up.