England's World Cup 2018 squad: ranked - Who's on the plane to Russia?

The countdown to Russia 2018 begins here! England qualified with ease in a campaign that saw a managerial change and more than 40 players tried out in a whole host of different formations as Gareth Southgate continues to search for that winning formula that will finally end 51 years of hurt.

Few will expect England to make much of a challenge for the World Cup next summer, but that won't stop us getting excited and fans starting to believe this really could be our year.

With qualification wrapped up, talk is already turning to which players will make the cut when Southgate names his final squad in May.

Here, we rank each of the 49 contenders for a spot by the chances they have of making the final 23 - as things stand. Form, injuries, recent call-ups and experience have all been considered, as we predict: who's on the plane to Russia 2018?

Read on, and have your say at the bottom of this page.

These are players a long way off the squad but who remain on Southgate's radar.

Impressed in the Premier League last season so much so that he received an England call-up last summer. He was linked with a big-money move to stay in the top flight after Middlesbrough's relegation, but he is unlikely to challenge for a place in the squad while playing in the Championship. Needs a move in January.

Frozen out by Jose Mourinho, Shaw remains a player with an exciting future in most fans' minds - he's still only 22 for crying out loud!

If he was to move on in January he might have a chance of making the squad, but both of those things look pretty far-fetched as it stands.

A lot can change in seven months, though...

A player with an eye for a pass that few others can spot but has a temperament that could make him a troublesome addition to the squad. Unlikely to make it.

46. Trent Alexander-Arnold

Has been playing a fair bit at Liverpool this season and is clearly a player that Jurgen Klopp likes, but he will probably need injuries to a couple of other players to force his way into the reckoning. That said, his ability from set-pieces could be useful.

Does Trent Alexander-Arnold's dead ball ability give him an edge? Credit: AP More

45. Leighton Baines

Probably too old to make it back into the England frame having last been called up in March 2015. An Everton resurgence under a new manager could give him an outside chance, though.

44. Ben Chilwell

Suffers from the fact that England have so much competition at left-back, but Chilwell is getting a run of games at Leicester and a strong run of form could see him make a late charge for the team.

43. Jack Cork

Called into the latest England squad after a swathe of withdrawals, Cork has impressed since moving to Burnley - and was always a reliable midfielder for Swansea and Southampton - but will be relying on a load of injuries to have any chance of making the cut for next summer.

42. Nathan Redmond

One of the most capped players for England Under-21s, Redmond is a player who has struggled to make the jump to the senior team.

Has just one cap to his name - in the friendly against Germany in March - and looks unlikely to add to that, but he does offer something different to many other attacking options available to Southgate.

41. Michail Antonio

Went through a spell of goal-scoring form last season that suggested he might be able to make the step up to the next level, but he has had a poor start to the season, along with just about every other West Ham player.

His versatility and ability in the air could give him a fighting chance of squeezing in.

Currently just back-up options

The next options in Southgate's mind if there are any injuries to his squad.

40. Jermain Defoe

Was very good for Sunderland about a year ago but had a woeful end to last season and hasn't done much at Bournemouth to suggest he isn't already past it.

Jermain Defoe has struggled since moving to Bournemouth Credit: AFP More

Has bags of experience and is still a lethal finisher, but by the time next summer comes around he'll be well on his way to 36 and for that reason he's unlikely to make it.

39. Ruben Loftus-Cheek

In the England squad for the first time now, but mainly due to so many injuries. That said, he will play regularly all season and that will give him a chance.

38. Tammy Abraham

Similar situation to RLC above, but if Abraham scores 10 goals and gives Swansea a shot at survival he will be in with a shout for England.

37. Fraser Forster

Not so long ago Forster was probably among the top three goalkeepers and as good as guaranteed a place in the squad, but he has had a poor start to this season and conceded a few goals that he really should have saved.

He is plummeting down the rankings and will need one hell of a second half to this season to make it back into the squad.

36. Joe Gomez

An exciting youngster who can play anywhere across the backline, Gomez is a player who Southgate like the look of, in particular how comfortable he is bringing the ball out of defence.

If he continues to play for Liverpool there's no reason he can't go to Russia.

35. Nathaniel Chalobah

Currently out injured but has become an important player for Watford was given a deserved first call-up two months ago. Chalobah may remain one for the future in Southgate's eyes but still remains an option for the summer.

34. Michael Keane

Keane's England chances have actually probably got slimmer since his £30m summer move to Everton, who have leaked goals freely all season. He was only added to the current squad after Dele Alli withdrew through injury and will probably have to rely on problems for fellow defenders to make the cut - as things stand, that is.

33. Ashley Young

Has been exceptional at left-back for Manchester United of late but age is against him, as is the fact that he's right-footed. Can play in various positions and that will help his cause but Southgate has plenty of options in Young's main positions.

Could Ashley Young squeeze in to the squad? Credit: Getty images More

32. Aaron Cresswell

Another decent option at left-back who will be on standby if any of the first choices don't make it.

31. Jake Livermore

A very reliable option but one that doesn't inspire many fans. If Southgate needs another defensive midfielder (who can also play in defence) Livermore is his man. If Southgate wants to get the supporters on side, he should probably look elsewhere.

More to prove

Players that will be in the squad if they get regular football over the next few months and prove their fitness, or who have nearly convinced Southgate but might just have a little way to go yet.

30. Nathaniel Clyne

Hasn't yet played this season due to a back injury that just will not go away - he still has no date set for his return, and the longer this goes on, the slimmer his chances of making the World Cup. He is back in training but suffered a setback this week that doesn't bode well.

If fit he is likely to go straight into the squad, but that is a long way off for now.

29. Ross Barkley

Barkley's future is so up in the air that it's almost impossible to predict his England chances. He is nearing his return from injury but former Everton manager said Barkley had played his final game for the club just a few months ago.

A new manager may welcome him back in, and he might even stay the season despite nearly joining Tottenham in the transfer window. If he gets to play regularly then there's no reason he can't make the squad, namely because he offers an ability to beat a man in central areas that so few other Englishmen can.

28. Danny Welbeck

Another player who could make a telling impact if he can stay fit, but that is an absolutely huge 'if'. Still has the chance to prove his fitness.

Welbeck's fitness is the big issue Credit: Getty images More

27. Jordan Pickford

Still has a great opportunity to earn himself a place in the squad but when Tom Heaton returns from injury he is likely to take the third goalkeeper spot. Pickford has a huge season ahead - he'll remain busy given how Everton have started - and has every chance of sneaking in.

26. Jack Wilshere

Probably the most talented player of this whole generation but so troubled by injuries that his whole career could just fritter away. Arsenal fans want Wilshere given more chances in the biggest games, and Arsene Wenger is coming under increasing pressure to recall the Englishman. Could play a key role for England if given the chance.

25. Chris Smalling

The first defender that Southgate is likely to turn to if any other get injured, but as things stand Smalling is just outside the squad.

24. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

A difficult one: Oxlade can play is a number of different positions (and would be a useful option at right wing-back if Southgate plays three at the back as expected) but his insistence that he wants to play central midfield is threatening his progress.

If he plays at all regularly for Liverpool he'll be on the plane to Russia, but at the moment, he isn't getting enough gametime to warrant a spot in the squad.

The final 23... as it stands

23. Daniel Sturridge

Perennially injured but just so brilliant when at his best. Sturridge needs to work his way into Jurgen Klopp's plans at Liverpool - or get a January move away - while staying fit for the rest of the season. Just squeezes in but so much could yet go wrong for him. Welbeck will be waiting in the wings, while the next generation will be pushing him, too.

22. Fabian Delph

Enjoying a renaissance at left-back in Pep Guardiola's ludicrous side, and also offers cover in central midfield. However, his place is far, far from safe.

21. Adam Lallana

Lallana is back in training for Liverpool and will be straight back in Klopp's team when he is fit enough, and could soon be the first name on the England team teamsheet, too.

England and Liverpool have both missed Lallana Credit: Getty images More

Both have missed Lallana dearly - so much so that he makes our England squad here based on the assumption that he will find form quickly and remain fit for the rest of the season.

20. Harry Winks

Another player that Mauricio Pochettino has helped up to Premier League and Champions League standard when many doubted he'd ever make it. Winks moves the ball quicker than any other England player, and plays incisive passes where others dally or go sideways.

He remains a huge prospect but in the here and now he is still worthy of a place in the squad.

19. Kieran Trippier

If Nathaniel Clyne ever comes back from injury Trippier might struggle to hold on to his England spot. However, he has upped his game impressively since Kyle Walker left Tottenham, highlighted in the fact he was selected ahead of Serge Aurier - and starred - in Spurs' historic win over Real Madrid, and might surprise us yet.

18. Jesse Lingard

A player who divides opinion but remains important for one of the best teams in the country, so he must be doing something right. End product still lacks but carries the ball well and every so often scores a big goal. As it stands he makes the cut.

17. Harry Maguire

A man mountain of a defender who is comfortable on the ball and seems like a nice guy, too. Looks likely to be in the squad.

Maguire made his England debut last month Credit: Getty images More

16. Tom Heaton

Just so professional. Just so reliable. It would be a real shame if the ever-patient Heaton doesn't go to Russia.

15. Danny Rose

Back in the fold at Spurs after 10 months out through injury and that interview, but still far from back to his free-wheeling best. That will come with time, and there is every reason to believe Rose will be first-choice left-back in half-a-season's time.

14. Ryan Bertrand

Rose's main competition, Bertrand is all but guaranteed a place in the England squad - the question is just whether he will retain the No 3 jersey or if Rose can overtake him.

13. Phil Jones

Whisper it, but Jones seems like he might have actually overcome all his injury problems, starting all 11 of United's games so far this season and looking back to his very best, as well.

Comfortable in a two or a three at the back, Jones could play a key role next summer.

12. Jack Butland

Hasn't had the best season but will benefit from the fact that no other English goalkeeper has been great. Has been talked about as a future England number one for years and he will still harbour ambitions that next summer will be the start of an extended period between the sticks for his country. There's just one final obstacle...

11. Joe Hart

Increasing numbers of fans believe the end is nigh for Hart, but the on-loan West Ham stopper keeps on batting his doubters out of the park. He produced a sensational display at Crystal Palace recently - the kind that will have convinced Southgate that, at least for the time being, Hart remains numero uno.

Hart was on fire at Crystal Palace Credit: Reuters More

10. Jordan Henderson

Far from inspiring but a model professional that managers consistently love. Another leaderm and potentially England captain next summer, it will take something drastic for Henderson not to make the squad.

9. Jamie Vardy

A lethal finisher but Vardy suffers somewhat playing in a team that tries to dominate games by controlling possession. He is far more effective on the break, as he continues to show for Leicester, but remains an exceptional option for England to have on the bench.

Vardy scored England's equaliser against Wales at Euro 2016 Credit: Reuters More

He pops up with really important goals and stretches play; he'll definitely be in Russia next summer.

8. Gary Cahill

Another option for the captaincy, Cahill is another leader and another voice that Southgate will value in the dressing room. Plays in a back three for Chelsea and is comfortable on either side. There's no reason he won't make the squad.

7. Eric Dier

Versatile, professional, good on the ball, scores free-kicks (well one, at Euro 2016). Is there anything Dier can't do. Still so young but already a complete player.

The fact he can play in so many different positions means it isn't currently clear where he'll play for England, but you can be sure he'll be in the first XI.

6. John Stones

Has gone from strength to strength under Pep after a difficult first season. Stones is now looking like the player City thought they had purchased, starting moves off from deep with incredible passing ability off both feet.

Stones has been brilliant this season Credit: Getty images More

He has the best pass completion rate in the Premier League this season, finding his target 96 per cent of the time. Some player.

5. Kyle Walker

Even better at City than he was at Spurs, Walker actually looks like a £50m full-back, and will be first-choice right-back or right wing-back in Russia.

4. Raheem Sterling

Only Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane have scored more goals this season in the Premier League than Sterling - that's Raheem Sterling, who apparently can't finish, among the top scorers in the country.

The worry is that England lack a passer, like a David Silva or a Kevin De Bruyne who does so much for Sterling, but he could thrive with greater responsibility.

3. Dele Alli

It feels like the World Cup is made for Dele Alli. He loves the big stage, and he loves a big goal. He found it tough at Euro 2016 but that experience should help him this time around. A guaranteed starter.

2. Marcus Rashford

One of the best young players on the planet, Rashford will carry much of England's hope in Russia. Can play either side of the striker or up front alongside a partner, while he has worked so hard on his delivery from set-pieces and that is really starting to show. A huge talent.

1. Harry Kane

There would have to be an apocalypse for Kane not to be in Russia next summer. Scores goals for fun, and does so in the biggest games against the best teams.

Every defence on the planet will fear him, and rightly so. The first name in the squad, and the first name on the teamsheet.

Who do you think should be on the plane? Have your say below