England Ashes hopeful Westley escapes with bruised thumb

England's Tom Westley can breathe a sigh of relief after he suffered only a bruised thumb when struck on the hand playing for Essex.

Westley was out for 13 when he gloved a bouncer from Steven Patterson to Adam Lyth at second slip during Essex's County Championship match with Yorkshire, shaking his hand in pain before the catch was taken.

The top-order batsman then reportedly ran from the field straight to the medical room and was sent for x-rays, but they revealed he had only bruised his right thumb and will be able to bat for Essex in their second innings.

Westley made a fifty on his Test debut for England against South Africa in July and scored an unbeaten 44 to help Joe Root's side complete a 2-1 series victory over West Indies with a resounding nine-wicket win at Lord's this month.

The 28-year-old is expected to be included when England's touring squad for the matches Down Under, which begin on November 23, is announced on Wednesday.

England have struggled for consistency higher up the order, with the top four managing just a combined 20 runs in the first innings of the third Test against West Indies.