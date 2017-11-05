England await possible charge for Jermaine McGillvary after alleged bite in World Cup win over Lebanon

Jermaine McGillvary has been England's standout player of the tournament so far - Getty Images Sport

England were expecting to hear overnight if winger Jermaine McGillvary will be charged for allegedly biting Lebanon’s Robbie Farah in Saturday’s 29-10 win.

Farah reported the incident to the referee after tackling the Huddersfield player. The incident was placed on report with the RLWC2017 match review panel meeting overnight.

England, who moved on to Perth yesterday ahead of their final group game against France, will be desperate to retain the services of McGillvary, one of only two specialist wingers in Wayne Bennett’s 24-man squad. He was named the players’ man of the match after scoring England’s only points in the 18-4 defeat by Australia and got a try against Lebanon, taking his total to seven in eight appearances.

McGillvary would have until noon on Tuesday, Australian time, to make a plea and any disciplinary hearing would be held from 6pm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Alex Walmsley completed his recovery from illness to make his England debut on Saturday. The St Helens prop has revealed how he spent three days on a drip after being felled by a mystery virus and is still striving to put back on weight he lost in the build-up to the Australia game.

“It knocked me for six,” he said. “I was struggling for a week. I’m still working to put the weight back on but the doc has done a great job getting me back fit, and this game was important for me to build on.”

Losing McGillvary would be a major blow to England's World Cup campaign Credit: Nigel Owen/Action Plus via Getty Images More