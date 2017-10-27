How England’s band of wonderkids became the envy of world football

With the U17 England team facing the biggest game of their lives on Saturday, Telegraph Sport spoke to key figures behind-the-scenes about the Young Lions' World Cup journey so far and how significant the experience has been.

Has reached two finals in five months. His side lost the Euro 2017 final in May on penalties to the same Spain side they face in the World Cup final on Saturday.

"It’s been an honour to be at a World Cup and the boys have had life experiences that will stay with them for ever. It’s been an amazing adventure in India. They have had five internal flights since they have been here and it is a big operation to get everything running smooth. The way the boys have conducted themselves, and interacting with the staff, they have been a credit. We have seen the way they have supported each on down moments and also how they have handled the highs.

"You pick the obvious talent that you see on the pitch but we also look deeper at personality, character, robustness and we look for leaders. In general, young players in England are good eggs. They want to work hard and to do well.

"As national teams we have a joined-up approach at St George’s Park. We meet once a week, we have a clear plan, a playing style and we know the type of player we want to select. As a coach it is a challenging but a supportive environment. We are open with each other about what we get right and what we get wrong."

The academy director: Jason Wilcox

Manchester City academy director and former England International

"The special ones will always come through but as a country we are producing more good players. We are developing better rounded individuals, we are getting a lot more contact time with them although they also lose this freedom of playing on the street.

"We try to make sure they are not institutionalised and their school education is vitally important. So are the life-skills, little things like buying train tickets, dealing with social media. They have to understand that when they are representing Manchester City they do so all the time, not just when they have their kit on.

"I coached [England Under-17s midfielder] Phil Foden at Under-13 and he is the same kid now I knew when he was an Under-10. His family are exactly the same. We are very proud to see a player who has these personal qualities and just wants to be the best he can be. He wants to be a Manchester City legend. He fully deserves where he has got to now.

2You have only seen a glimpse of what he is capable of but let’s not get carried away. He has to develop in his own time, he is still growing and he has attributes that are absolutely special. He was the match-winner as an Under-9 and he is now a match-winner at 17. We didn’t want to over-coach Phil, he is a natural talent. We also have Curtis Anderson and Joel Latibeaudiere who haven’t had the headlines Phil has but they have done extremely well and I am very proud of them."

The parent: Rupert Loader, father of England Under-17s striker Danny

Danny Loader, 17, scored twice against Iraq in group stages. Danny made his senior debut for Reading in August, aged just 16.

"Danny was a reluctant starter at the age of five. He spent a few months just watching and eventually joined a team run by a mate of mine. He was an Under-10 by the time he went to Wycombe Wanderers. Out the blue, Wycombe closed their academy in June 2012. We were a little bit stuck and Reading was the obvious place. We were just watching them doing pre-season training near where Danny was at school and one of the parents recognised him. He got a trial and within a week he was in.

"Reading have been superb with him. He played Under-18s at the age of 15, Under-23s at 16. They are so proud of him. My wife Celine and I are really grateful for that."

Danny Loader (centre) with team-mates at a FIFA workshop before the tournament Credit: Getty Images More

"His cohort was the first to have England Under-15s. They played a tournament in Italy with Japan and Mexico also there. It was a stunning introduction, an England debut, bands playing the anthem. As parents we could not believe it. In that same week in April 2015, our older son Ben [now 18] made his debut for England rugby [Under-16s]. I was in Cardiff on the Sunday watching Ben score a try for England and then we watched Danny score a couple in that tournament. Ben is full-time at London Irish now and has played for England Under-19s.

"When they were little my only request was that they enjoy the whole process, not just the end result. If they didn’t want to go to training we wouldn’t take them. My advice was always: ‘You are committing to something quite big here so if you are going to do it you have to do it properly. If you don’t want to do it then it doesn’t matter.’ They have both been extremely committed and the success is off their own back."

The technical director: Dan Ashworth, FA technical director

In charge of the Football Association’s men’s and women’s teams at all levels.

"Performances and results have been unprecedented. Historically we have had nothing like this when so many teams have performed and got to the latter stages of tournaments.

"It is something we set out to do five years ago when St George’s Park was opened. That is what it was for, a home for England teams and a base we could call our own. Somewhere we could get that club feel across our teams. Let’s not forget the men’s seniors have qualified for Russia and I know we are expected to, and that there has been a criticism we haven’t played as well as we might, but we are there once again.

"I have been in coaching for 20 years [and seen] a marked difference in the quality of the players, in particular the technical emphasis the clubs have put on them. The majority of the development is with the clubs and the raw material is more advanced than it was. More technically advanced players, more tactically able and physically better. We have the clubs to thank for that.

"The final piece of the jigsaw is transferring that to senior football and we know that is how we will be judged. This was the start, to get teams to compete in the latter stages of tournaments. We need to do it consistently but the players also need to have regular and meaningful games at club level. We have to see their potential transferring into regular appearances in the Premier League and the Football League. That’s the players’ responsibility as well. They have to be so good that managers are forced to pick them."

Rhian Brewster celebrates his second hat-trick of the tournament Credit: Getty Images More

The talent coach: Pep Lijnders

Liverpool’s first team development coach linking academy and first team.

"In my opinion every year, the academy process is the most powerful ‘signing’ you can make. I believe in producing players, and what you can’t produce, you buy. Not the other way around. These boys give answers if you allow them to. They can and will compete in the future for Liverpool. This new generation should train with this in mind, because these boys can always do more than they think.

"Rhian [Brewster, who has scored hat-tricks for England Under-17s in the quarter-finals and semi-finals] gives defenders no time to breathe. He decides what opposition can and can’t do. He has the intuitive feeling always to arrive in ‘interesting’ spaces. He has the characteristics of an authentic, quick striker with great intuition and anticipation. The main change from when I had him as Under-16s coach is that now he does this over 95 minutes without having any break. Goals give strikers wings and he is flying at the moment.

"He is on the right path and we are happy that he is part of our structure and ambition. There are many different situations to score from and a real Liverpool striker needs to have a solution for every single one of them. Rhian is someone who has the potential to reach that level."