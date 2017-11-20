England batsman Dawid Malan treads new ground ahead of first Ashes Test
Dawid Malan had not seen the Gabba before Monday. All he had seen was Ashes Tests in Brisbane on television, particularly the one in the 2006/07 series when Steve Harmison, overcome by nerves, sprayed the first ball to second slip – “I switched off pretty soon after that.”
It is akin to an earthquake, such are the shock-waves when the umpire calls “play” on Thursday at the Gabba. By the evening of Jan 8 either the house that is Australian cricket, or the house that is English cricket, will have fallen down.
All that an individual player can do is make sure his own wall stands firm. If it has so much as a hairline crack – any defect in his mind, body or technique – that wall will crumble. And, although he averages no more than 23 from his five Tests, the evidence of this tour suggests Malan will be one of England’s stronger structures.
In the warm-up games, while making allowances for the modest opposition, everything seemed to come together finally, at the age of 30. Last summer Malan was cramped, closed-off, too side-on. With a more open stance – at the crease and perhaps in his approach to life – Malan drove his first ball of the tour, and the first he had ever faced in Australia, handsomely through mid-off as a fine omen.
It has taken Malan a decade to bring all the threads of his batting together. In 2008 he scored a brilliant Twenty20 century for Middlesex against Lancashire: 103 off 51 balls. It was the same last summer when he hit 78 off 44 balls against South Africa, the highest by an England T20 debutant. But in red-ball cricket he has spent whole championship seasons (especially 2013) filled with introspection and insecurity, stuck in his crease and career – until this tour, when he has reeled off 56 (forcibly retired), 63, five and 109, rebuffing any challenge for his place by Gary Ballance.
He was born in Roehampton, the son of a South African dentist and an English mother. His father played for Western Province as a bowler: “I’m not going to say he was fast,” says the son with a laugh, “he was medium with the odd bouncer.” To bowl at him, firstly in Roehampton then in Paarl after his father returned to South Africa when Dawid was seven, he also had a younger brother Charl who went to play for Loughborough MCCU.
The intensity of public and media scrutiny ahead of an Ashes series is slightly less for new batsmen like Mark Stoneman, James Vince and Malan, than it is for Alastair Cook and Joe Root, who are bigger targets. Stoneman’s batting has been the most impressive feature of the warm-ups, yet his catching has been fallible; Vince has played imperious strokes, once over an edgy start; Malan has the advantage of batting lowest, at five, but even so he has looked good, and not only in the middle but in bouncer-practice in the nets, when his position back in the crease gives him a split-second more time. His all-round game has been watertight, as he has held the chances that have come his way at third slip as well as those runs. And it takes only that one hairline crack for a wall to fall.
“It’s about feeling comfortable in your environment,” is how Malan explains the difference between his debut summer and this winter. “Once you get to know everyone it’s a really nice environment,” he said of the England set-up. From Joe Root and Trevor Bayliss down, the ethos is decency and wanting everyone to excel. This tour has been well-organised too, within the limits imposed by Cricket Australia, and the players had time for golf yesterday afternoon: not the frenetic Brisbane build-up of recent tours.
“In the Test matches (two against South Africa and three against West Indies last summer) I never played as well as I can. I nicked a couple of balls that I wouldn’t have if I had been playing well.” The subsequent improvement has partly been the result of the technical adjustment of opening up his stance, but also the psychological opening up, so that he now feels at home in the side. He admits he was following his Middlesex team-mate Steve Finn everywhere at the start of this tour, but after Finn went home for a knee operation, Malan had to come out from his shadow - and rightly, because there is no hiding-place in the middle in Australia.
Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, likely to be Australia’s key bowler on a juicy Gabba deck, will all be new to him. But Malan convinces when he says he is not afraid. “It’s a great challenge. When you walk off, the adrenalin you have when you sit down, that’s a feeling you can’t really replicate anywhere else. It’s something I really enjoy, I like getting my heart-rate beating and it makes you feel alive.”
Malan has never played in front of 40,000 people; but he has listened to Joe Root telling him about his first Test at the Gabba in 2013-14. “He said the occasion really got to him, the first innings he had here was all a bit of a blur, he ended up playing a shot he wouldn’t have played in a normal situation. So it’s about managing your own emotions when you’re out there. If you look at the best players that have played the game, they are the ones who manage their emotions when they are under pressure.” And no thing is more alarming than an earthquake.