England batsman Keaton Jennings becomes latest Durham exit, joining Lancashire on long-term deal

Jennings lost his England place this summer but will hope to win it back with Lancs: Getty

England batsman Keaton Jennings has agreed a four-year deal with Lancashire in another major blow to Durham.

Jennings was dropped from the Test side this summer after a string of sub-par performances but still hopes to make his way into the squad for the Ashes - announced on Wednesday morning.

The Johannesburg-born opener cited his continued international ambitions for the "agonising" decision to jump ship in a month when Durham have already lost Twenty20 captain Paul Coughlin to Nottinghamshire, and record wicket-taker Graham Onions, the former England seamer, also moving on. Indeed, as recently as last week Notts thought they would also win the race for Jennings.

Durham also lost internationals Mark Stoneman and Scott Borthwick to Surrey last year and club sources still blame the ECB after their decision to dock the county 48 points and condemn them to division two cricket that their players with England aspirations were never going to hang around for.

Jennings said: "Despite being career-driven, the decision to move on has been agonisingly difficult for me. Everyone in the north has become, and will remain, family to me.

"But I am hugely excited about joining Lancashire and playing my cricket at Emirates Old Trafford. It's a fantastic opportunity for me to play Division One cricket at a Test Match ground for a Club, like Lancashire, with such a great history and tradition."

Lancashire coach Glen Chapple said, “I am very pleased Keaton has signed for Lancashire as I know there were other counties chasing his signature. He’s exactly the type of character and player I feel will add strength and depth to our squad.

“Keaton is a fantastic addition for the Club and he will be an important part of the squad, in all formats of the game, over the coming years."