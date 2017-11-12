England begin much needed acclimatisation process in Townsville to prepare for daunting Gabba Test
Given all the coaches, experts and analysts employed by the ECB, it is remarkable that nobody has put two and two together - until now. Yes, England have realised at long last that they almost invariably lose the Brisbane Test if they do not play - and acclimatise - in Queensland first.
The first Ashes Test venue of Woolloongabba in Brisbane is Australia’s fortress. It is to them what Karachi was to Pakistan, and Bridgetown to West Indies. Australia have not lost there since 1988 when West Indies were in their prime. That gives them an unbeaten run of 28 Tests, only seven of them drawn, at “the Gabbatoir.”
Somebody, you would have thought, might have worked out before now that a big contributory factor is the humidity of sub-tropical Brisbane, especially inside the Gabba which is a circle of a stadium without a gap in the stands to welcome a wind. Australia’s fast bowlers there are all over England’s players, but so is sweat. It takes time to acclimatise, so it is sensible to play a “warm-up” game in Brisbane or somewhere else in Queensland.
England’s record in Brisbane, when they have played a first-class match in Queensland beforehand, is not brilliant but still passable: of these 16 Tests, they have won five (one at the Exhibition Ground in 1928-9 before cricket switched to the Gabba), lost seven and drawn four. At the least, England on these occasions gave themselves a chance.
On their last three tours however, as in the early 1990s, England in their preparations have allowed themselves to be sidetracked - usually to Tasmania, when it is still spring-time, the winds are whipping, and the temperature is barely warmer than Chester-le-Street.
England’s 2006-7 tour was a classic of how not to prepare for an opening Ashes Test. They flew in from Adelaide - not having been to Queensland of course - on a Monday evening, there to meet wives, girlfriends and jetlagged children who had just flown from England. On the Tuesday they had what was the first sight of the Gabba for some of them, and their first practice. On Thursday morning a busload of silent, sleep-deprived England players turned up, ripe for the roasting.
The only time England have escaped defeat at the Gabba, after failing to play first in Queensland, was in 2010-11, but even then England’s Test bowlers were sent ahead to Brisbane five days early to acclimatise, while the rest of the squad beat Australia A in Hobart. And the first three days of that opening Test went according to the Australian formula, until Andrew Strauss, Alastair Cook and Jonathan Trott scored centuries to draw.
For getting it right this time, England have mainly their head coach Trevor Bayliss to thank. He wanted a preparatory game in Queensland, whereas Australian officials would have preferred England to play their second match against their Cricket Australia XI - the same bunch of kids that England beat by 192 runs in Adelaide - in a nice congenial venue, like Australia’s research station in Antarctica.
“By all accounts the wicket is a pretty good one, quite flat,” Bayliss said of the Tony Ireland stadium in Townsville, where England last played in 1962-3. With plenty of humid heat to offer, Townsville is in Far North Queensland, not far south of Cairns, where England prepared by playing Queensland in 1997-98 - before squeezing a draw at the Gabba.
“Hopefully that helps our batters make some big scores,” Bayliss said. “Not just spending time in the middle, but making hundreds. That’s definitely what we will need throughout this Test series. It would be great if we could have some hundreds, that’s for sure.
“Our more inexperienced batters have actually spent some time in the middle. Before the series they were the ones under pressure the most, because they don’t have a great deal of experience in Australian conditions. Cooky at the top of the order, I don’t have too many concerns about him, he’s been in this situation before.
“I think it would be fair to say Cooky always looks a bit rusty. He’d probably be the first to admit that. Seeing the ball racing away on a shorter outfield gives you confidence, and we weren't afforded that (in Adelaide). It was good to see a number of guys spend time in the middle, but the number one thing for us is that 60s are not enough. We need 160s.”
Sussex’s 20-year-old left-arm quick bowler George Garton will be available for selection while Jake Ball rests his right ankle. Bayliss explained that Garton was called up “because he’s fit".
He said: (Mark) Wood and (Tom) Helm were our first two, they are coming out with the Lions but aren’t quite up to game speed. They have only been bowling in the nets for a week or two so we were a bit concerned about them in a four-day game. Liam Plunkett missed the last game in the BPL (Bangladesh Premier League) with a slight hamstring strain, so it was down to Garton or (Josh) Tongue, who were both coming out with the Lions. He (Garton) will join us for this game then go back to the camp."
It is the jellyfish season in Townsville, so England’s cricketers will not be doing too much swimming and surfing before their game starts on Wednesday. And something even more toxic came from here: Mitchell Johnson, who took 37 wickets at 13 runs each in the last Ashes series in Australia. Even if they do not perspire in this tropical humidity, Cook and Joe Root, Stuart Broad and James Anderson, could break out in cold sweat at the memory.