England boss Mark Sampson faces fresh controversy after Katie Chapman omission claims

Mark Sampson, the beleaguered coach of the England women’s team, faces fresh controversy after it was suggested he dropped a key player because of her childcare responsibilities. Chelsea captain Katie Chapman said she feared she had been omitted because she was undergoing a divorce which has left her a single parent.

The claim follows accusations of racist and bullying behaviour made by cap centurion Eniola Aluko. Sampson, who has been cleared by two investigations, denies those charges and has been backed by the Football Association, but campaign group Kick It Out have called for a fresh enquiry.

Chapman, who has played for England since 2000, winning 94 caps, is a mother of three boys, all at school, aged 4-14. While she has not been told so directly, she said she thinks Sampson has left her out because her divorce has left her juggling career and childcare.

The 35-year-old midfielder last played in April 2016 when, at Sampson’s suggestion, she missed the second part of an international double-header - a game away to Bosnia-Herzegovinia - to attend to domestic matters. She has not played since despite leading Chelsea to the Spring Series title earlier this year.

“I had the conversation with Mark regarding my divorce,” said Chapman. “He was very supportive. He said ‘take a little time to manage that situation and get yourself sorted’. Off the back of that conversation I haven't been picked. I haven't been selected since.

“I've gone through a divorce. I think that might've played a little part, going through that, managing with the children and stuff. It shouldn't cause a problem but I think it potentially could be part of the reason.

“I’m not bitter but I feel a little hard done by. I've not retired from England. I’m close to 100 caps and I would like to get to that milestone. My performance was good in the Spring Series and I'm a little left thinking: ‘why? Why was I not selected or not even spoken to about that situation?’”

Chapman said she had not asked Sampson why she had been dropped, but added: “I don't know whether I want to.” Sampson was, Chapman said, “approachable” but sometimes after a conversation she was left unclear as to what he wanted from her. “Everything Mark set for me to do I've managed to meet. So I've struggled with that, but instead of driving myself mad I've focused on my Chelsea career.

“People make personal choices. Mark's choice was... I don't actually know. I can't speak for him. He might say something completely different. Until I have that conversation with him I can't say anything as I don't know the answer and it would be wrong of me to make that assumption.”

Chapman missed two years of her England career after previous coach Hope Powell axed her central contract in 2011. That followed Chapman’s request for a short break in the wake of returning from playing in the US and needing to organise accommodation and schooling. Sampson recalled her and Chapman was part of the 2015 World Cup bronze medal-winning team.

