England bounce back from Ashes disappointment as Katherine Brunt stars in T20 thrashing

Brunt was at her damaging best with bat and ball in the 40-run win - Getty Images AsiaPac

A vastly improved England side bounced back with a fine all-round performance in the second Women’s Ashes T20, thrashing Australia by 40 runs on Sunday.

Veteran attack-leader Katherine Brunt was emblematic of the visitors’ struggles on Friday, smashed around the park with the ball after edging behind first ball with the bat. But she was back to her most damaging in Canberra, walloping 32 not out then picking up 2-for-10.

Perfect support came from fellow mainstay Jenny Gunn, who picked up a four-wicket bag in her 250th international, running through Australia's lower order to bowl them out with the last ball of the 18th over.

More important than wickets was the run-out Gunn executed when the hosts were 45 without loss and motoring towards the 152 for six that they were set. Her swift pick up and throw from mid-off left Beth Mooney well short of her ground and got England going.

It proved the catalyst for a collapse that determined the result of the game, Australia losing 5-for-20 in 27 balls. Brunt nabbed the second and fourth of those, striking the over she came in the attack – by stark contrast to the 14 runs she had lifted from her initial set on Friday.

