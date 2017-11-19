England bounce back from Ashes disappointment as Katherine Brunt stars in T20 thrashing
A vastly improved England side bounced back with a fine all-round performance in the second Women’s Ashes T20, thrashing Australia by 40 runs on Sunday.
Veteran attack-leader Katherine Brunt was emblematic of the visitors’ struggles on Friday, smashed around the park with the ball after edging behind first ball with the bat. But she was back to her most damaging in Canberra, walloping 32 not out then picking up 2-for-10.
Perfect support came from fellow mainstay Jenny Gunn, who picked up a four-wicket bag in her 250th international, running through Australia's lower order to bowl them out with the last ball of the 18th over.
More important than wickets was the run-out Gunn executed when the hosts were 45 without loss and motoring towards the 152 for six that they were set. Her swift pick up and throw from mid-off left Beth Mooney well short of her ground and got England going.
It proved the catalyst for a collapse that determined the result of the game, Australia losing 5-for-20 in 27 balls. Brunt nabbed the second and fourth of those, striking the over she came in the attack – by stark contrast to the 14 runs she had lifted from her initial set on Friday.
The 32-year-old’s first victim was Elyse Villani, stumped from yet another piece of magic behind the stumps from Sarah Taylor. Once again, social media exploded in deliberation of whether she is the best stumper on the planet of either gender.
Brunt’s second was more a product of good fortune when Ellyse Perry pulled a nondescript delivery onto her foot, it then rolling back onto her stumps.
Gunn also struck in her first over, winning the crucial wicket of dashing opener Alyssa Healy, caught at long-on when 24. Danielle Hazell chimed in with the fifth, Ashleigh Gardner also holing out to the legside, caught by Brunt on the midwicket boundary.
Australian captain Rachael Haynes was joined by all-rounder Delissa Kimmince for a steadying stand, but both their afternoons – and Australia’s hopes – ended in the space of five Sophie Ecclestone deliveries, the 18-year-old again impressing with her left-arm spin.
Gunn did the rest, racing through tail to end her milestone day with the final three wickets to finish with 4-for-13. “We have a few stattos on our team and they worked out it was my 250th,” she said after play with her usual good humour. “I don't want the attention."
Brunt’s innings, punctuated with two big sixes over long-on, was essential in pushing England above 150 in the final overs of their innings. This time around she benefitted coming at a position of strength, the top order doing their jobs where they hadn’t two nights earlier.
Elevated from six to open the innings after her half-century in that losing effort, Danille Wyatt’s form continued with a quick-fire 19 before hitting a catch to cover off Megan Schutt. The Australian seamer finished with the figures of 2-for-16, again the home side’s pick.
Coming in at three, Sarah Taylor was at her glittering finrst with a series of sweeps both conventional and otherwise, but was run out on 30 by an accurate Delissa Kimmince throw.
She left Natalie Sciver at the crease, who top scored with 40 from 32 balls, a hand that lacked fireworks but had plenty of energy. Brunt then finished the job, ensuring they would finish with a total that transferred pressure back to Australia.
If England can win again on Tuesday, they will claim the T20 leg of the series. Cold comfort, perhaps, but at least something tangible to take home at the end of a long and taxing tour.