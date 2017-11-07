England bowler Steven Finn to be sent home from Ashes tour with knee injury

England's fast bowler Steven Finn is being sent home from their Ashes tour after being diagnosed with a torn cartilage in his left knee.

Finn, 28, damaged his knee when batting in the nets at Richardson Park in Perth last week, had a cortisone injection four days ago which did not alleviate the pain, and will see a specialist on his return home.

"It hurts just to be standing up, to be honest," Finn told Telegraph Sport after hobbling out of the Adelaide Oval, where the rest of the England squad practised with pink balls ahead of their four-day game against a Cricket Australia XI starting on Wednesday.

Contrary to some reports Finn did not hurt himself by hitting the ball into his knee or by hitting it with his bat.

"I twisted it when picking up the ball to throw it back to the net-bowler," Finn said. He added that he had hit the ball in the direction of midwicket then turned to pick it up. "I middled it too," he said ruefully.

