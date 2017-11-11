England call up Norwich goalkeeper Angus Gunn to replace Jack Butland

Angus Gunn has been called up to the England squad to replace the injured Jack Butland: Getty

Gareth Southgate has confirmed Norwich goalkeeper Angus Gunn will replace Jack Butland in the England squad for the friendly with Brazil.

A spate of withdrawals complicated the build-up to Friday night's game with Germany, yet an experimental and inexperienced side made the most of their opportunity to shine in a spirited 0-0 draw.

Wembley witnessed England's most entertaining performance in months as Southgate handed five players their senior bow, including man-of-the-match Ruben Loftus-Cheek and outstanding goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Tammy Abraham, Joe Gomez and Jack Cork joined Pickford and Loftus-Cheek in making their debuts, with the latter particularly impressive against the world champions.

And more young talent is set to join the squad ahead of Tuesday's friendly against Brazil with Gunn, on loan at Norwich from Manchester City, joining up with the seniors and Southgate will decide whether other England Under-21 members will follow.

"We'll see whether Phil (Jones) stays with us, but definitely Angus following the injury to Jack (Butland)," he said. "Then we'll have a look and just assess what is required. But I think it would be a good experience for a couple of the Under-21s to come with us anyway, to have a couple of days with the seniors.

"They don't have a game and for them to be involved with a game against Brazil will be a brilliant experience for them. I think it's a bit of a no-brainer.

"I'll find out who played well tonight (for the Under-21s), who warrants the decision, and liaise with Aidy (Boothroyd) on that and go from there."