England capitalise on South Africa mishaps as Moeen Ali leads the way with pulsating half-century

Moeen Ali celebrates his half century for England on the third day: Getty

As moments of symbolism go, the sight of Jonny Bairstow catching a huge six from Moeen Ali on England’s team balcony summed up the state of this final Test and the series.

South Africa’s bowlers had run in gamely for much of the day in a vain attempt at getting their team back in the match. At one point, with England 134 for six in their second innings and leading by 270, they looked like they might do just that.

However, five dropped catches, including Moeen on 15, have ultimately cost them any hope of engineering a winning position in a Test where victory is their only option coming into it as they did with a 2-1 deficit in the series.

By the time rain brought a premature end to the third day, England had reached 224 for eight, a lead of 360.

View photos Jonny Bairstow plays a shot during his innings (Getty) More

Moeen, whose huge six off Keshav Maharaj brought up his 11th Test half-century and gave Bairstow extra catching practice, remains unbeaten on 67 from 59 balls.

Tellingly, England added 90 runs during Moeen’s time at the crease to completely take the game away from South Africa.

Whenever the tourists start their second innings they will know they are pursuing a lost cause given the highest successful Test run chase on this ground is 284.

What will pain South Africa most, though, is the fact that their predicament is entirely self-inflicted.

Dean Elgar’s drop of Moeen, at slip off Maharaj, was the worst of the lot given the match situation and the fact he actually had the ball in his grasp before rolling over and then releasing it.

View photos Duanne Olivier celebrates dismissing Ben Stokes (Getty) More

Elgar actually got the ball rolling – or dropping – when he gave Keaton Jennings a life on nought.

The Durham opener went on to make a painstaking 18 from 63 balls before he was put of his misery by Kagiso Rabada, Hashim Amla taking the chance at slip following a terrible shot.

That dismissal means Jennings has scored just 127 runs in this series at an average of 15.87. Surely, he will now be dropped for the upcoming three-Test series against the West Indies.

However, Jennings is not the only batsman looking over his shoulder nervously. Indeed, England have major issues to resolve in their top six before this winter’s Ashes.

Tom Westley, caught at gully off Morne Morkel just like Alastair Cook had been shortly before, was another out to a poor shot. The Essex batsman is playing just his second Test and will be given time to prove himself at No3 given he scored a half-century on debut at The Oval last week.

Read More