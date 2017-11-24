England captain Sarah Hunter says autumn internationals a healthy sign for women's XVs rugby

After having demolished Canada 79-5 and 49-12 in the first two Tests of their autumn series, England Women look to make it a clean sweep in Twickenham on Saturday evening, with captain Sarah Hunter allaying fears around a possible decline in standards of women’s XVs rugby where there is a large gap between top nations such as England, New Zealand and France and their opponents.

Considering the Canadians went into this series ranked fourth in the world, one could question the health of the women’s XVs game after the World Cup, with many unions including Canada opting to shift the bulk of their resources towards sevens as next year’s Commonwealth Games and Rugby World Cup Sevens loom, along with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

England despite not renewing women’s XVs contracts is far ahead of other nations as a match and training fee structure was introduced for this series. Also, in terms of coaching, the Red Roses have possibly the most professional set up in the women’s game.

A tearful Sarah Hunter after receiving her 100th England cap Credit: Getty Images