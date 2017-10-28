England casualties mar Wasps win over Northampton as Elliot Daly, Matt Mullan and Piers Francis go off injured

Elliot Daly suffered a knee injury and did not return for the second half: Getty

Injuries to Elliot Daly and Matt Mullan were the only blemishes as Wasps continued to display signs of revival after a troubled start to the season in a 38-22 Aviva Premiership victory over Northampton.

Daly failed to appear for the second half at Franklin's Gardens after sustaining a problem to his right knee before Mullan departed nursing a left shoulder complaint.

Adding to England's list of casualties was Piers Francis, the Northampton playmaker who had to be helped from the pitch in the closing moments.

All three have been named in England's training squad for their autumn series opener against Argentina at Twickenham on November 11 and are due to attend next week's training camp in Portugal.

Injury-hit Wasps hardly needed fresh admissions into their treatment room but could at least celebrate a second successive victory that continues to place their five-match losing run in the rear view mirror.

Dyland Hartley was free to play after being cleared of striking an opponent in mid-week (Getty) More