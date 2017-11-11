England complete comfortable win in Adelaide

England were comfortable winners against a Cricket Australia XI early on day four of their tour match.

England wrapped up a comprehensive 192-run win over a Cricket Australia XI in their tour match in Adelaide on Saturday.

A devastating spell from Chris Woakes (4-17) on Friday had put the tourists on the verge of victory in the day-night clash at Adelaide Oval, and they completed the job quickly a day later.

The CA XI resumed at 70-7 and were eventually bowled out for 75 in their second innings, surviving just 7.1 overs on the fourth and final day.

James Anderson (3-12) grabbed the wickets of Gurinder Sandhu (17) and Daniel Fallins (1) to complete the win after Craig Overton (3-15) had removed Matthew Short (28).

It completed a solid outing for England as their Ashes preparations continue, although question marks remain over their batsmen.

The tourists have one final warm-up ahead of the first Test, facing the CA XI again in a four-day match in Townsville starting Wednesday.

That will complete a three-match preparation ahead of the opening Ashes Test against Australia beginning in Brisbane on November 23.

