England confirm Alli absence for Germany and Brazil friendlies

England have confirmed that Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli will miss this month's friendlies against Germany and Brazil due to the hamstring injury that has ruled him out of Sunday's clash with Crystal Palace.

Alli scored twice as Spurs turned in a brilliant performance to defeat Real Madrid 3-1 in Wednesday's Champions League encounter at Wembley.

However, Tottenham announced the attacking midfielder would not be available against the Premier League's bottom club due to injury.

And England later revealed that Alli will also miss out for the Three Lions as they begin their preparations for next year's World Cup against holders Germany, and Brazil.

Alli has 22 caps for England, scoring twice.