England cricket's drinking culture has never gone away but it might now be time to crack down

Ever since details of the early-morning activities of Ben Stokes and Alex Hales in Bristol emerged earlier this week, the news cycle has taken on a life of its own.

As well as Stokes and Hales, the England set-up has also taken a metaphorical kicking. The overriding question has been, just how does a professional, international sporting organisation create a culture where it is deemed acceptable to be out at 2.35am in the morning in the middle of a series? Regardless of anything else that is alleged to have occurred, this is the key to everything.

Of course, every individual has to take responsibility for their own actions but the wider environment they operate in also has to take a share of the blame. Keep people on a short leash, and hand out suitable penalties if they transgress, and they are more likely to behave in a manner appropriate of privileged athletes who as well as being handsomely rewarded are also regarded as role models.

Speaking the day after this scandal initially broke on Tuesday, both Andrew Strauss, England’s director of cricket, and Trevor Bayliss, the coach, were questioned about this very topic.

Strauss underlined the position that he felt it was appropriate to treat people as adults, not impose draconian curfews on players and trust that they’ll do the right thing.

However, he did admit in light of what has happened: “Maybe we’ll need to take a step back and look at things again.”

Bayliss, asked if it was acceptable for players to be out that late during a series, replied: “Definitely not.”

He then went on to suggest curfews would be imposed on England’s players during the forthcoming Ashes series in Australia. This is sensible.

Bayliss added: “Whichever way you go a lot of the responsibility comes back on to the players. They are adults and they have to take responsibility. They are professionals. The other night a few guys being out was very unprofessional in the middle of a series.”

As alluded to earlier, though, that mindfulness of personal responsibility is diminished within a relaxed set-up such as the one England operate right now.

Stokes and Hales were part of a group of seven current players who went out to celebrate England’s win in the third one-day international against West Indies in Bristol last Sunday evening.

