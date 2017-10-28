England crowned Under-17 World Cup champions with victory over Spain

England have triumphed in the Under-17 World Cup after a stunning comeback to beat Spain 5-2 in the final in India.

The Young Lions faced an uphill struggle after a Sergio Gomez double put Spain in the ascendancy early on in Saturday's showpiece.

But Rhian Brewster reduced the deficit just before half-time and, after the break, Morgan Gibbs-White and Manchester City youngster Phil Foden completed the comeback to put England in the lead.

Both Brewster and Gibbs-White's goals were laid on by Steven Sessegnon, the Fulham wonderkid whose performances in west London have seen him linked with some of the Premier League's biggest clubs.

Spain appeared to throw in the towel after letting slip a commanding lead, and their woe was compounded by further strikes from Marc Guehi and Foden to round off a comprehensive 5-2 victory.

