England director of cricket Andrew Strauss calls for 'clarity' over Ben Stokes case in countdown to Ashes series

Ben Stokes remains in England as his England team-mates prepare for the Ashes series Down Under - PA

Andrew Strauss is “keen” for “clarity” on whether Ben Stokes will be charged by Avon & Somerset Police.

Stokes remains in England waiting to hear whether he will be charged after his arrest on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm in Bristol on Sept 25. He was released under investigation and England coach Trevor Bayliss has ruled out his involvement in the Ashes.

Strauss, the director of England cricket, said: “The situation in a word is complicated. There’s two different potential disciplinary procedures he has to go through, one is the ECB’s own internal one and the other is any potential police action.

“Until we know more from the police it’s very hard for us to put a timeline on anything. What we all want is clarity on what that situation is and how much cricket he will be missing. We’re keen to get into that and move this forward but we’re in the hands of the police.

“Ben has been and is developing into a world-class cricketer. The fact he’s not out in Australia is a blow to the England team.”

Strauss also spoke about his eagerness to see England avenge the 2013/14 Ashes series, when Australia completed a 5-0 whitewash. “I’m sure the guys who were there last time and suffered the chastening defeat at the hands of Mitchell Johnson will want to put that right,” he said.