England drop Kruis for Wallabies clash

George Kruis has been dropped from the England squad to face Australia on Saturday but Joe Marler is recalled for the Test at Twickenham.

Kruis started the uninspiring victory over Argentina last weekend, yet the British and Irish Lions lock was not among the 25 men retained by Eddie Jones to take on the Wallabies.

Second row Kruis returns to Saracens along with Alex Lozowski, who impressed after coming off the bench against the Pumas, and Nick Isiekwe.

Ellis Genge, Tom Dunn, Piers Francis, Zach Mercer, Marcus Smith and Denny Solomona have also been released from the squad.

Marler was suspended for the victory over Argentina and comes back into contention to take on Michael Cheika's in-form side.

Ben Te'o will remain with the squad until Wednesday as the centre continues his recovery from an ankle injury, while Mike Brown is included in the squad despite landing on his head in a nasty fall against the 2015 World Cup semi-finalists last weekend.

England squad:

Forwards: Dan Cole, Charlie Ewels, Jamie George, Dylan Hartley, Nathan Hughes, Maro Itoje, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Joe Marler, Chris Robshaw, Sam Simmonds, Sam Underhill, Mako Vunipola, Harry Williams.



Backs: Mike Brown, Danny Care, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Jonathan Joseph, Jonny May, Semesa Rokoduguni, Henry Slade, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.