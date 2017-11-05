England and Eddie Jones prevented players from joining Barbarians, hints coach Robbie Deans

Robbie Deans claimed the England players were told not to make themselves available for the Barbarians: Getty

Barbarians coach Robbie Deans believes that English players decided not to face the All Blacks at Twickenham on Saturday due to the potential repercussions that such an appearance could have with Eddie Jones, having fielded a team made up entirely of Southern Hemisphere players.

Only three English-based players were named in the side that suffered a 31-22 defeat in Bristol’s Steven Luatua, Gloucester’s Ruan Ackermann and London Irish’s Ben Franks, with not a single European player made available for Deans in his efforts to beat the reigning world champions.

Deans revealed after the match that English players had initially shown positivity for representing the Barbarians at the start of the season, only to perform a U-turn as the game drew closer, and suggested that England head coach Jones may have had a word in the ear of the players that the Baa-Baas targeted.

It’s understood that James Haskell was high up on the target list, with the flanker available after being left out of England’s squad for the autumn internationals, while Jonathan Joseph, George Kruis and Semesa Rokoduguni were also options. Kyle Sinckler, the Harlequins prop, was another name on the radar until he was banned for seven weeks for eye-gouging .

“They were all pretty much positive early, but when it came down to it you get into your season, you pick up injuries and the November internationals loom and things can change,” Deans said. “The initial positivity sort of morphed into a little resistance, the players felt a little bit of pressure that they might compromise themselves if they stepped into that, so the players are always going to listen to his international coach in that circumstance. But to a man, they all want to do it.”

