England fans' apathy exposed by lack of World Cup ticket requests
The lack of interest by those from England in attending next summer’s World Cup was laid bare on Tuesday night after the country failed to register in the top-10 nations requesting tickets for the tournament in Russia.
England, which had been 10th on the list at the end of last month, dropped out despite the Three Lions having subsequently qualified for the sport’s biggest event.
At the same stage four years ago, English fans accounted for the sixth highest ticket requests for the World Cup in Brazil and went on to buy the fifth largest number overall.
There are several possible reasons for the slump, including England’s humiliating exits from the last two major tournaments and underwhelming performances during their just-completed qualifying campaign.
Concerns about what lies in wait in Russia could be another factor, with Britain’s most senior footballing police officer last week warning in an exclusive interview with the Daily Telegraph that travelling supporters were in danger of being subjected to an “extreme level of violence” at the hands of hooligans promising a repeat of last summer’s European Championship ambush.
Roberts also said he expected only between 10,000 and 20,000 England fans to go to the World Cup, as opposed to the estimated 500,000 supporters from across the UK who attended Euro 2016.
That would correspond with dwindling attendances at Wembley for England matches since their embarrassing defeat to Iceland last summer, with only 61,598 watching them secure qualification for the World Cup against Slovenia on Thursday.
Announcing its latest World Cup ticketing figures two days before the first sales period was set to conclude, Fifa said two million tickets had been requested so far for a random selection draw, four million fewer than at the same stage four years ago.
It said that since being made available on September 14, Russian fans had accounted for almost 70 per cent of requests, with the remaining 30-plus per cent coming from international supporters.
“German, Brazilian, Mexican, US, Argentinian, Chinese, Colombian, Israeli and Egyptian fans all rank in the top 10,” it said.
China and Israel did not even qualify for the World Cup, while the United States, Argentina and Colombia’s fates were still unknown as of last night.
Asif Burhan, a member of the England Supporters Club, put the lack of interest from English supporters down to several factors, including “England fans falling out of love” with the team.
“The team is very bad and there is no kind of hope around the team winning the World Cup,” he added.
But Burhan, who has visited Russia several times, said he believed the figures were more the result of “where the World Cup is as much as the state of the England team”.
“People still think of Russia as a difficult country to visit,” he added, highlighting the fact a costly visa was usually necessary to travel there even though that would be waived for those with tickets.
He also cited the “general levelling of wealth around the world” as being behind historically poor countries being in the top 10.
The Football Association declined to comment on Fifa’s announcement but is understood to be confident qualification will spark increased interest from England fans, as will December’s draw, where supporters will learn the venues where the country will play next summer.