England fans' apathy exposed by lack of World Cup ticket requests

England fans have not made as many applications for World Cup tickets as they had been expected to - Action Images via Reuters

The lack of interest by those from England in attending next summer’s World Cup was laid bare on Tuesday night after the country failed to register in the top-10 nations requesting tickets for the tournament in Russia.

England, which had been 10th on the list at the end of last month, dropped out despite the Three Lions having subsequently qualified for the sport’s biggest event.

At the same stage four years ago, English fans accounted for the sixth highest ticket requests for the World Cup in Brazil and went on to buy the fifth largest number overall.

There are several possible reasons for the slump, including England’s humiliating exits from the last two major tournaments and underwhelming performances during their just-completed qualifying campaign.

Concerns about what lies in wait in Russia could be another factor, with Britain’s most senior footballing police officer last week warning in an exclusive interview with the Daily Telegraph that travelling supporters were in danger of being subjected to an “extreme level of violence” at the hands of hooligans promising a repeat of last summer’s European Championship ambush.

Roberts also said he expected only between 10,000 and 20,000 England fans to go to the World Cup, as opposed to the estimated 500,000 supporters from across the UK who attended Euro 2016.

That would correspond with dwindling attendances at Wembley for England matches since their embarrassing defeat to Iceland last summer, with only 61,598 watching them secure qualification for the World Cup against Slovenia on Thursday.

Announcing its latest World Cup ticketing figures two days before the first sales period was set to conclude, Fifa said two million tickets had been requested so far for a random selection draw, four million fewer than at the same stage four years ago.