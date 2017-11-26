England can forget about retaining Six Nations title unless they improve, says Ben Youngs
Scrum half Ben Youngs claims England will not be able to retain Six Nations title unless they significantly improve upon their form during the autumn internationals.
A 48-14 victory against Samoa rounded off a clean sweep for Eddie Jones’ team after victories against Argentina and Australia. However, there was a collective sense of dissatisfaction with the performances, according to Youngs who says England will need to raise their game if they want to become the first team to win three Six Nations titles in a row.
“We're really pleased with the three wins but know that what we've done over the last three weeks won't be good enough to compete for the title,” Youngs said. “We need to make sure we learn pretty quickly on those areas that have let us down.
“We want to win the title. We want to be a better team than we are now. At the end of the Six Nations we want to be better than we are now. We are not happy where we are. The first thing Eddie said when we sat down in Portugal was that what we did over the last two years will not be good enough.
“I would like to think that come the end of the Six Nations we will be a better side and I really think we can be. There is not an area in our game that is outstanding. There are a lot of good areas but there is a lot of growth in our team and that is exciting.”
With Ireland, who matched England’s clean sweep, and Scotland, who recorded a thumping 53-24 victory over Australia after nearly claiming New Zealand’s scalp last week, both Youngs and Jones are anticipating the tightest Six Nations to date.
“I saw the Scotland result and they pushed the All Blacks last week,” Youngs said. “It is unbelievably competitive. It always is every year. The most important thing with the Six Nations is we have to get off to a good start and then you get into your stride. We have Italy first up so we won’t look beyond that. That is the approach we have taken the last two years and it worked out pretty well so we will do the same.”
Asked to expand on where they can improve, Youngs says England will be looking to exploit spaces in behind blitz defences with their kicking game. “There are certain areas we wanted to look at this autumn and some have worked really well and some bits we haven’t quite got the reward we would have liked out of it,” Youngs said.
“One of the key areas we were looking at was more attacking kicks. With the amount of teams that keep blitzing in defence, the number of teams who have 14 in the line and having more attacking kicks is something we have been looking at.”