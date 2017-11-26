England can forget about retaining Six Nations title unless they improve, says Ben Youngs

Scrum half Ben Youngs claims England will not be able to retain Six Nations title unless they significantly improve upon their form during the autumn internationals.

A 48-14 victory against Samoa rounded off a clean sweep for Eddie Jones’ team after victories against Argentina and Australia. However, there was a collective sense of dissatisfaction with the performances, according to Youngs who says England will need to raise their game if they want to become the first team to win three Six Nations titles in a row.

“We're really pleased with the three wins but know that what we've done over the last three weeks won't be good enough to compete for the title,” Youngs said. “We need to make sure we learn pretty quickly on those areas that have let us down.

“We want to win the title. We want to be a better team than we are now. At the end of the Six Nations we want to be better than we are now. We are not happy where we are. The first thing Eddie said when we sat down in Portugal was that what we did over the last two years will not be good enough.

“I would like to think that come the end of the Six Nations we will be a better side and I really think we can be. There is not an area in our game that is outstanding. There are a lot of good areas but there is a lot of growth in our team and that is exciting.”

