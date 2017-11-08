England and Germany to wear poppies on their armbands in Wembley friendly ahead of Armistice Day

The poppy will be worn on the black armbands: Getty

Both England and Germany players will wear black armbands with poppies on during Friday’s friendly at Wembley, the day before Armistice Day, the Football Association has confirmed.

Both FA the German Football Association (DFB) agreed to wear the poppies in remembrance of members of the armed forces.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) in September confirmed that the home nations would be allowed to display poppies on their kits during their respective fixtures in the lead up to Remembrance Sunday.

The FAs of the home nations were controversially fined by Fifa last year for displaying poppies on their armbands and in the crowds, despite having previously done so without any repercussions.

After the row that those fines caused, Fifa reneged and agreed to relax their rules banning political symbols during matches, although the FA still required the permission of their opponents to display the poppy, which Germany agreed to.

FA chief executive Martin Glenn said: “Remembering and commemorating the men and women who have served this country is ingrained in our nation.

“Many have made the ultimate sacrifice and we will be honouring them, both on and off-the-pitch, for our match against Germany. I would like to thank the DFB for also agreeing to wear the poppy for the match, in a show of solidarity and unity at this important time.

Scotland and England players wore commemorative poppies on black armbands last November (AFP/Getty Images) More