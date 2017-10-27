England hatching plan to bring down Australia in their own backyard

England will target Australia’s injury-prone pace attack and the “egos” of their batsmen in an attempt to turn their “fickle” home crowd against them, according to Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes.

Joe Root’s team fly out to Australia this evening with few observers backing them to defend the urn they won in 2015. But speaking just before the team’s departure, at a farewell lunch hosted by the Professional Cricketers’ Association, Bairstow and Woakes outlined a number of weak areas in the Australian side that they will seek to exploit.

Foremost among them is the fabled but fragile home pace attack, already missing James Pattinson due to a stress fracture of the lower back. In their absence, the fast-bowling burden will be shouldered by Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, all of whom have struggled with injuries of late. Woakes also pointed out that there are question marks over wicket-keeper Matthew Wade, who has made just one fifty in his last 19 Test innings, and is still not guaranteed a place for the first Test at Brisbane.

“If you actually analyse it player by player, there’s areas in which we will look to be exploiting their inexperience,” said Bairstow. “We know that if we can take their bowlers into spells three, four and five, day two, day three, [then] in the past they have had people who have broken down. That’s nothing out of the blue, that’s factual. We will be trying to make them bowl for long periods of time.”

“They’ve obviously got some pace,” added Woakes, who is going on his first Ashes tour. “But at the same time, apart from Hazlewood, they haven’t got a guy who can sit in and hold positions. Cummins has played five Test matches in his whole career. He’s never played a Test match in Australia. They’re putting pressure on one of their own before he’s even started his home career.