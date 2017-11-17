England head coach Eddie Jones prepares for pivotal challenge on road to Rugby World Cup with Australia Test

The disparity in financial resources between England and Australia has nothing to do with the fact that this is the money-game of the autumn series, a jackpot-laden fixture with ramifications that stretch right through to the 2019 Rugby World Cup. As Eddie Jones says: “It doesn’t matter whether you have £450 million in the bank or $1 million [Australian dollars], it’s all even at kick-off.”

To the winner, a boost to morale, a scalp on the belt; to the loser, a jolt to the system and a cause for reflection. No matter that New Zealand are not on the schedule as the in-form Wallabies arrive at Twickenham. The force is with Australia, on a highly credible streak that includes recent notable victories over New Zealand and Wales.

That is the measure of challenge facing Eddie Jones’ England, a probing examination of their credentials at the mid-point of their route march towards Japan in two years’ time. By this measure should England be judged: as worthy of their billing as the second-ranked side in the world, (a status that could be overturned at Twickenham by third-placed Australia), a team capable of dispatching opponents with conviction. The flip side is that England could be deemed a side still searching, still maturing, still chasing. It is a high stakes occasion.

England are in punchy, prickly mood, a good sign, one that has nothing to do with acting as imperious Mother Country looking to cuff an uppity colonial cousin round the ear. That old Empire hokum once had its place, with Jones himself admitting on Thursday that getting one over the Poms was always a motivational tool when he was Wallaby coach. The context of this game has more profound significance than Big Brother-Little Brother one-upmanship. Jones has been smarting about the criticism his team has received for the underwhelming performance against Argentina last weekend.