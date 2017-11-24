England can hit just as hard as Samoa, insists defence coach Paul Gustard

Paul Gustard believes his side will be fully equipped to meet a traditionally explosive challenge posed by Samoa on Saturday and insists England’s own “big-hitters” can impose themselves on the game at Twickenham.

Eddie Jones’s side have conceded just a single try across 160 minutes of their autumn campaign to date, arriving as Nicolás Sánchez went over in the final exchanges of the 21-8 win over Argentina.

Although Samoa are famed for their domineering defence and powerful tackling, Gustard was eager to see a dominant end to England’s 2017 against the Pacific Islanders.

“They hit hard but we have guys who hit hard,” said the England defence coach. “It’s too easy to stereotype people of certain descent.

“We’ve got some big-hitters. There’s not many people that tackle harder than Courtney Lawes, Joe Marler or whoever. We’ve got guys who can stop people in their tracks is well.

“They’re big guys who can hit and run hard. They’re a dangerous team if you allow them to be so it’s up to us to know our game plan and have clarity of role.”

Joe Marler (right) is a big-hitter and has the ability to stop the opposition in its tracks