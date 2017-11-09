England hit by yet another Ashes injury blow as Jack Ball suffers ankle sprain

Jake Ball struggles to get up after spraining his ankle - Getty Images AsiaPac

England were hit by another injury scare when Jake Ball's right ankle appeared to buckle in his delivery stride at the Adelaide Oval.

First-change Ball was bowling round the wicket as he fell to the ground, and was unable to resume, in his fifth over - walking gingerly off the pitch for further treatment from England physio Craig de Weymarn.

The incident comes just two days after Ball's fellow seamer Steven Finn had to leave this Ashes tour with a knee cartilage injury to be replaced by the uncapped Tom Curran.

Ball's misfortune interrupted England's useful progress in the first session, as Cricket Australia struggled to 41 for two from 22 overs in reply to 293 all out.

The tourists had earlier lost their ninth and 10th wickets for 15 runs in 25 minutes of play, completing a sequence of five for the addition of 22 which began the previous evening.

Jake Ball collapses to the ground Credit: AFP More